Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma reveals ambition to emulate Man City legend Yaya Toure

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma has revealed his ambitions to emulate Yaya Toure in a sit-down discussion with the Manchester City legend.

Bissouma joined Tottenham in June from Brighton in a £25million deal, while Toure arrived at the club a month later after being given a full-time role as coach of the club’s academy.

In a video posted on Tottenham’s official Twitter account, Bissouma revealed that Toure was his hero growing up and joked that he is ‘coming after the Ballon d’Or’ after taking advice from the former Ivory Coast international.

💬 “I want to be like you one day” 💙 Yaya Toure x Yves Bissouma. Out now. ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 21 September 2022

Bissouma said: ‘I can’t believe I’m with you, to be honest. Everyone knows – my family, my friends – that I’m a big fan of yours.

‘When I was young I saw you every day. I remember when I was at the academy in Mali, my inspiration was you.

‘When they ask me which player do you like, which player do you think was the best at [my] position, I tell you, because as a midfielder I also want to be like you one day. I know it’s not easy, but you can give me some secrets’.

Giving advice to the 26-year-old, Toure advised Bissouma to be ‘coachable’ and get the best out of himself every day.

He said: ‘The most important thing is try to be coachable, when I say try to be coachable, listen and focus all the time, always be focused.

‘Take care of yourself. it’s really, really important because the games in the Premier League come week after week. Playing for me has always been [more] more important than training.

‘That doesn’t mean I’m saying don’t train, you have to train and always try to be available as much as you can because for your development it’s really, really important.’

He added: ‘The most important thing is how you get the most out of it and you can take it with you. For you every day is time for you to develop yourself to be better and better.

‘Everything was challenging for me, but everything for me was also learning. If it was passing session for an hour, my pass should be better and better and better. I have to clip it and when I pass like that it’s better and when I pass like that it’s not good. I have to change it.’

Bissouma has mainly had to contend with a place on the bench since his arrival from Brighton

Bissouma has had to make do with limited minutes since his arrival at Tottenham, making just one Premier League start and five appearances from the bench.

Manager Antonio Conte has often preferred to go for the combination of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur in the center of the park.

Speaking about Bissouma earlier this month ahead of their game with Fulham, Conte said: ‘He has to work, get completely into the idea of ​​football.

‘He is one step behind Bentancur and Højbjerg. The same for [Oliver] Skip working with me all last season. I am satisfied with what I have seen during the game and we are talking about a player with good skills and who is strong physically with a good engine.’