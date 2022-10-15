Tottenham makes Tim Howard NERVOUS despite win but Alan Shearer praises ‘exceptional’ Kane and Son

<!–

Premier League legend Alan Shearer praised Tottenham’s playing style on Saturday but his fellow pundits were uneasy despite a 2-0 win over Everton for Antonio Conte’s side.

The Spurs triumphed over the Toffees on Saturday afternoon as Harry Kane found the breakthrough from the spot before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored a second later against Frank Lampard’s resilient team.

The result saw Tottenham maintain an excellent start to the season, leveling points with Manchester City to finish third in the Premier League table.

Shearer insisted that the team has found a style of play that works under Conte, claiming that as long as the fans continue to support the club and its ‘exceptional’ players, the results will keep coming.

“They have a style of play that works for them and their players,” he told NBC.

“Their fans are very happy right now, they love their manager, you could hear them chanting his name towards the end of the game. And as long as that continues, they will continue to win games because they have the players to do so.

“They have players who can sit deep, work hard and then hit you at the break with that pace. With Kane and Son they have two exceptional players.’

However, despite a strong start to the season under Conte, former Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard claimed the team is still making him nervous.

He said, ‘They make me nervous! It’s hard to criticize a team high up on the table, but they sit back, give teams chances, and in the bigger games those opportunities can be wiped out. But they have a style and as Alan said, as long as it works, it’s great.’

Fellow pundit Robbie Earle agreed with Howard as he claimed Spurs’ performance was still not perfect despite the win, as Everton had their own chances.

“Everton had two very good chances and I’m sure Frank Lampard will say it could have been a different game,” he began. “Jordan Pickford makes a mistake on the breakthrough with the penalty.”

He added: “What I would say is that at the beginning of games there is a warning about the Spurs and a super defensive stance, which is fine as games often open up and that’s when they take advantage.

“In the second half, the games get going, teams get to work a bit more and they are ready to deal with mistakes or mistakes.

“That goes back to efficiency, but it wasn’t perfect because Everton had their chances too.”