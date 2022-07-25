Tottenham make move for £42.5m Nicolo Zaniolo with Roma open to a deal after Paulo Dybala arrival

Tottenham have reportedly entered a battle with Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo.

New contract negotiations for the Italy international have stalled in recent weeks, and with two years left on his current contract, Jose Mourinho Zaniolo’s side may want to move this summer.

According to TuttosportSpurs are ready to battle Juventus for the 23-year-old’s signature, while Antonio Conte is still looking to add more numbers to his squad this summer.

Nicolo Zaniolo (left) could be sold by Roma this summer after the arrival of Paulo Dybala

Antonio Conte is still looking for an addition to his Tottenham in an already busy transfer window

Juventus have been favorites for Zaniolo throughout the transfer window, but must sell to fund Roma’s £42.5m asking price.

Former Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici, now at Tottenham, has reportedly been in touch with Roma in recent days about a move to Zaniolo.

Roma’s signing of Paulo Dybala this summer leaves the Italian side even more open to doing business, but they will only sell for the right price.

However, Zaniolo is said to have supported Juventus as a child, meaning he might prefer staying in Italy.

Zaniolo has scored 22 goals in 111 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side since his debut in 2018

Max Allegri has long been a admirer of the 23-year-old and is eager to take him to Juventus

Juventus have reportedly tried to lure Roma into a lease with a purchase obligation, which could help finance the move.

Juventus have successfully closed deals that way in the past, so Tottenham could run into them.

He has been a fixture at Jose Mourinho’s side, but perhaps his role will change with the arrival of Dybala.

The midfielder has enjoyed a good run of recent form after two serious knee injuries and can play in midfield, wing or up front.