Tottenham legend Steve Perryman backs Spurs to challenge for success after exciting summer

It’s hard to know which phenomenon is most surprising at Tottenham in this preseason like no other. The list of startling events that were previously unimaginable at the club is quite long.

For years, fans, former players and managers like Mauricio Pochettino had urged Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis to invest in the squad to consolidate their strength, but it seemed that just wasn’t their thing. They ran a tight ship and borrowing to buy players seemed an abomination even before they had £1.1bn in stadium debt.

But then came the totally unexpected announcement in May that club owners ENIC – who are essentially Lewis and Levy – would inject £150m worth of shares into the club to boost the squad.

Tottenham legend Steve Perryman has ensured that the club will be a success next season

Antonio Conte can be happy with the support he has received from the Tottenham board

And it was not an empty promise. Richarlison arrived for £52 million, Yves Bissouma for £26 million, Djed Spence for £13 million.

Where Spurs were once reluctant to sign players with no resale value, Ivan Perisic, 33, arrived on a free transfer, a world-class ready-to-go player to reach the Champions League ground floor rather than a kid with potential who might be good enough is with three years of careful upbringing.

Also on a free came Fraser Forster and hired Clement Lenglet from Barcelona. All this in addition to confirming the signing of Dejan Kulusevski and finalizing the payments for Rodrigo Bentancur, who both arrived last January and made a favorable impression.

The next shock was that, Spence alone, this was all done before the team went on tour to South Korea. Not only did the Spurs spend money, but they did so before the last-minute supermarket action on the last day, apparently so beloved by Levy.

And the latest of the strange happenings in north London is manager Antonio Conte talking about his long-term future at the club. Even Conte’s friends will probably agree that he’s a low-maintenance coach. If he doesn’t get what he wants, he runs, as he has done before at Juventus and Inter. But despite his possible departure in February, just three months after taking the job, everything seems to be fine now.

The likes of Richarlison (photo) and Yves Bissouma have been brought into the club

“This is a young squad and we can work together for many years to fight with the best teams in England and Europe,” Conte said before the friendly against Roma in Tel Aviv last night.

Tottenham look like a club that had been reborn at this time last year, when it was still in disarray, with the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo seemingly their 10th choice manager and Harry Kane desperate to get away.

With Kane eyeing a potential trio of his own, Son Heung-min and Richarlison, with Kulusevski and Lucas Moura as backups, Cristian Romero in defense and Bissouma to bolster midfield, he can be forgiven for thinking this is it. year could be.

No one would look further than Manchester City and Liverpool for the title, but with Chelsea and Manchester United in transition, Tottenham appear to be making an effort to distance themselves from the rest of the Big Six’s stragglers.

Steve Perryman, who has a club record of 854 appearances for Spurs and captained the winning teams of the FA Cup in 1981 and 1982, is equally excited, surprised and skeptical. He began his career with the Spurs under Bill Nicholson, coach of the double-winning team in 1961. He thinks Nicholson would like the cut of Conte’s jib. “Bill Nicholson has never fined anyone,” said Perryman, who discusses the club’s affairs on his weekly The Steve Perryman Podcast.

“But people weren’t out of step. It wasn’t fear. If you didn’t come off the field sweating, he didn’t pick you.

“I don’t know Conte, but I’m starting to feel like he’s the real deal. I like the look of him, I like what he says and he sets his stall with Daniel and knows exactly where he stands with him while the players know where they stand with him on fitness and discipline.

‘For too long – and not just at Tottenham but everywhere – the main name became the chairman: Scholar, Sugar. Who wants to know the name of the chairman? The manager is the guy. And if it’s not big enough to carry it, get rid of it. But this one is big enough to carry it and we need it. Someone who is willing to take on the rap. That’s why he wants to do it his way, be it players, staff and the people above him. They all have to play by the same rules.’

Whether it was the Conte effect or not, Spurs and Levy delivered. “They didn’t just talk about it,” Perryman said. “They did it.”

But Perryman doesn’t care too much about the preseason. He remembers asking Ron Henry, left back on the great team from 1960-61, who won their first 11 games that season en route to the Double, how had their preparation for the season been? “We were so average it was unbelievable,” Henry told him.

Perryman has described Tottenham manager Conte as the ‘real deal’ after his work so far

That said, when you watch Kane-Son-Richarlison, it’s hard not to be moved. Among the best in the world? “I don’t see enough of the rest of the world to say that, but what I see is very exciting, even just with those two, Kane and Son. And then add a little bit of left and right. Wow! The possibilities are great.’

But Perryman has been in the game too long, having managed Brentford, Watford, Spurs caretaker and Shimizu S-Pulse and Kashiwa Reysol in Japan before becoming director of football at Exeter City, to get carried away.

“We’re kind of tired of people calling us Spursy,” he says of the derogatory nickname directed at them, more or less synonymous with being flaky. “But we played against Chelsea four times last year and didn’t put a glove on them.

“Now I know Antonio Rudiger is gone, but no one has confronted him. Okay, they’ve changed something. But until I see them face off against Chelsea, I don’t quite believe it. I ask my question from afar, why hasn’t anyone done it against Chelsea and will they do it again when the going gets tough?’

Southampton at home is the start of the season for Spurs next Saturday. For Perryman, however, things really start when they travel to Stamford Bridge the following Sunday. “I’m waiting to see them against Chelsea first,” he says. After all, it could be their year. It’s just history says it’s best to keep judgment when it comes to Spurs.