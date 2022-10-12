Tottenham lay wreath on bench in poignant tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone

A wreath was laid on Tottenham’s bench in tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone ahead of their Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ventrone, who worked as the club’s fitness coach under Antonio Conte, died suddenly on October 6 at the age of 61.

Ventrone died suddenly on Thursday morning of fulminant leukemia

Getty And before the game a moving tribute was paid

Emotional tributes were paid to Ventrone throughout the club when his passing was announced.

Antonio Conte and Harry Kane were among those to hit emotional numbers in Spurs’ win over Brighton last weekend.

And in their first home game since Ventrone’s passing, Spurs paid a poignant tribute by laying a wreath on one of the chairs of the house’s dugout.

Frankfurt also paid tribute to Ventrone with captain Sebastian Rode laying a wreath of his own alongside the Tottenham wreath.

The Spurs are looking to consolidate their place in the top two of Group D with a win over the German team.

Listen to the full commentary of Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live on talkSPORT and check out the latest updates on our live blog.

Getty Frankfurt also laid its own wreath

Getty Gian Piero Ventrone 1960-2022

