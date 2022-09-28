Tottenham ‘identify Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as a long-term successor to Hugo Lloris’

Tottenham see Jan Oblak as a long-term replacement for club veteran Hugo Lloris, according to reports.

The Slovenian stopper would be one of the targets for Antonio Conte’s side as they ponder life after 35-year-old Lloris.

And as reported by the Evening StandardSpurs have identified Oblak as a primary target and have ‘heard’ him about a possible move next summer – with second-choice Fraser Forster deemed unable to act.

The 139-man France international has now played ten years with Spurs but is expected to leave North London when his contract expires in the summer of 2024, when he turns 37.

Lloris, who signed that two-year deal in January, is still a reliable and consistent option, but he is in the final stages of his career and manager Conte has discussed the situation with club chief Fabio Paratici.

Although the 29-year-old, in his ninth year in the Spanish capital, has six years left on his contract, Atletico is believed to be willing to talk to interested parties.

Oblak is considered one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, and Manchester United are also reportedly vying for his signature.

There is uncertainty over the future of current No. 1 David de Gea, who was hired from Dean Henderson at Nottingham Forest last season, amid concerns over his lack of playing time at Old Trafford.

Oblak previously had a £107 million release clause, which deterred would-be suitors, but that figure has reportedly been cut significantly. Atletico are looking at Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez as a possible replacement for him.