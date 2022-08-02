Tottenham ‘handed boost in £42m race to sign Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo after Juventus cool interest’

Tottenham have reportedly renewed their interest in Roma’s attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

Juventus were favorites to bring in the 23-year-old, with Roma willing to accept offers of over €50 million (£42 million).

But the Italian giants have now turned their attention to other targets, according to football-italia.net.

Tottenham have reportedly renewed their interest in Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo (R).

Antonio Conte got the chance to get a closer look at Zaniolo during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Roma in a pre-season exhibition game.

And the Spurs boss is eager to make him his seventh summer signing.

He has already loaned Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Clement Lenglet.

Zaniolo has scored 22 goals and 15 assists in 111 appearances for Roma since his debut in 2018

Zaniolo has scored 22 goals in 111 appearances for Roma since his debut in 2018, and while he was a fixture on Jose Mourinho’s side, his role could be changed with the arrival of Paulo Dybala.

New contract negotiations for the Italy international have stalled in recent weeks and with two years left on his current contract, it is increasingly likely that the European Conference Champions will cash in on him this summer.

And reports in Italy suggest Spurs have already rejected a £25million offer from Joe Rodon by the Romans for Zaniolo’s services.