Emerson Royal’s desperation to prove himself to Antonio Conte has reportedly seen him spend £800,000 trying to become a better player for Tottenham.

The 23-year-old joined Spurs in 2021 for a £25m fee, but initially failed to impress Conte, with The times reported in January that Conte thought the fullback “didn’t fit the bill” going forward.

But Royal has taken steps to improve his game off the training ground and, according to The sunhas bought his own hyperbaric oxygen tank to maintain his fitness.

The Spurs fullback also reportedly ordered a scout report from Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, who thrived under Conte’s system at Inter Milan, scoring seven goals in just 45 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

The report further alleges that Royal and his management team, led by his father, have also hired a neuroscientist to help him manage the intense pressures of playing in the Premier League.

His dedication and steps to improving himself as a player seem to be working, with Royal cementing the right-back position for Tottenham this season, registering one assist in every game so far.

Many Tottenham fans have criticized the 23-year-old for his lack of attacking threat, with Royal conceding just one goal last season and assisting in 41 appearances for Spurs.

But Spurs manager Conte recently expressed his admiration for the Brazilian, saying earlier this month that he was ‘very happy with’ Royal and impressed with his work ethic, adding that ‘he has improved a lot since last season’.

Much of that could be due to the work he has reportedly done studying Hakimi, who is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in European football.

Royal would be the Moroccan’s replacement before he left the Nerazzurri for Paris, which may be why he was called up to London by Conte in 2021.

Interestingly, it was his father, Emerson Zulu, who reportedly ordered the scouts report to help his son study the PSG right-back, who has two goals and two assists in 11 appearances for the Paris club this season.

The defender also reportedly killed neuroscientist and human behavior specialist Dr. Fabiano de Abreu Agrela, who has previously worked with other professional footballers, including one-time QPR mercenary Eduardo Vargas.

dr. Abreu Agrela said Royal was determined to improve and said the defender had bought into his methods completely.

Speak with The sundr. The Abreu said: ‘Hey [Royal] is willing to do whatever it takes to give and be at his best.

“It’s not easy for a player to leave some kind of culture and expectations and go to the fastest and most demanding competition in the world. This adjustment plays with the mind.’