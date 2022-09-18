Tottenham fans delight in Pochettino being photographed at Ardiles’ 70th birthday

Tottenham supporters have been delighted by pictures released from Ossie Ardiles’ 70th birthday celebrations, showing Mauricio Pochettino alongside a number of club legends.

Pochettino, who left Paris Saint Germain in the summer, is currently out of work and still holds a dear place in the hearts of many Tottenham supporters.

In a belated birthday celebration for the former Tottenham star, Pochettino shared photographs of himself at the event alongside fellow Argentines Ardiles and Ricky Villa, one of which was captioned: ‘celebrate life with legends’.

Mauricio Pochettino shared a photo of himself with his compatriots Ricky Villa (L) and Ossie Ardiles (R)

Another photograph from the event saw Pochettino, Ardiles and Villa alongside a number of other Tottenham heroes from the years, including Garth Crooks.

Pochettino shared the snap on social media and accompanied it with the usual ‘COYS’ acronym.

After seeing Pochettino, who guided Tottenham to some of their best Premier League finishes as well as the 2019 Champions League final, disappear three years ago, Tottenham fans have regularly called on the club to consider bringing him back.

It doesn’t seem to be a sentiment that has softened in the years since.

Another photograph showed Pochettino, Ardiles and Villa alongside a host of other legends

Ricky Villa is famous for his goal against Manchester City in the 1981 FA Cup Final

Ardiles, meanwhile, has long been synonymous with the club’s traditional free-flowing style

“Pochettino, once a COYS always a COYS,” one supporter wrote on social media.

While another added: ‘The day he returns will be a glorious day see you in 2025 boss.’

Another supporter said they wished Conte all the success in the world but that Pochettino will always remain ‘the man’ to change the ‘perception’ of Tottenham.

‘Really hope [Antonio] Conte is doing well, but he is a short-term coach who does his thing and then moves on. Poch will always be the man. He transformed the culture and perception of the club,’ they wrote.

Another simply noted that seeing the club legends next to each other ‘warmed the heart’.

‘This warms the heart. Pochettino, Villa and Ossie celebrate Ossie’s 70th birthday. Spurs legends,” read their tweet.

Pochettino (L) guided the club to their first ever Champions League final – via a dramatic evening in Amsterdam in 2019

While another sympathetically remarked: ‘Oh man I miss this guy so much. But I’m so glad we’re clearly in his blood.’

Another suggested that even Tottenham ‘legends’ photographed with the former boss wanted him back.

Argentine Pochettino is currently enjoying some time away from the game after leaving PSG in the summer.

There has previously been much speculation that he would be open to returning to the club he joined in 2014 and spent five glorious years with thereafter.

But with Conte having guided the club to third place in the league after seven games, a reunion looks unlikely any time soon.