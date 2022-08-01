Tottenham defender Joe Rodon moves to French side Rennes on loan for season with £17m option to buy
Tottenham defender Joe Rodon has been loaned to Rennes for a season.
The 24-year-old Welsh midfielder made just three appearances in the Premier League for Antonio Conte’s side in the last season and is not in the running for a starting spot.
The Ligue 1 outfit has a £17million option to buy the 28-cap international.
