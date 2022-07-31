Tottenham defender Joe Rodon is in France to complete his loan move to Rennes

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon is in France before sealing his loan deal to Rennes.

The 24-year-old Wales international is eager to play regularly for the World Cup and will sign his contract on Sunday. Rennes has an option to make the deal permanent for £17 million.

Tottenham remain keen to repay Giovani Lo Celso, who is a target for Villarreal, and Japhet Tanganga, who is negotiating a loan to AC Milan, Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks. Pape Matar Sarr is also on loan.

Antonio Conte has been given the opportunity to make the squad in his image this summer, with Daniel Levy keen to keep the Italian happy as Tottenham aim to build on their strong finish last season.

The club have landed a number of expensive signings, including Everton’s Richarlison and Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, and will have to remove unwanted stars before the summer is over.

Tottenham finished fourth last season, taking local rivals Arsenal to the Champions League final on the final day of the season, and they hope Conte can improve them further this coming season.

Meanwhile, Ben Davies extended his contract with the club earlier this week, telling what an exciting time it is to be at the club under Conte.

The Italian is a series winner of the league title, having won the Scudetto in Italy with two separate clubs and the Premier League with Chelsea. Tottenham fans hope he can bring some of that magic to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season.

“After last season and the summer this club has had, there is no more exciting moment than now to be with this club,” he said.

“We’ve brought in players that we hope will improve us as a team and make us more competitive throughout the season.”