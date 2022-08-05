Tottenham close in on seventh summer signing with a deal for Udinese teenage star Destiny Udogie

Tottenham Hotspur are nearing their seventh signing of the summer after signing a deal for Udinese defender Destiny Udogie.

The Italian club values ​​the highly regarded 19-year-old at around £21 million and will return him on loan for the 2022-23 season.

Sources in Italy have suggested the clubs have reached an agreement and the left-back’s transfer is nearing completion.

Antonio Conte has had a busy summer in the transfer market as he wants to challenge the top two

The defender, who has been tipped for a call-up to Italy’s full squad after already playing for the Under-21s, made 35 appearances in Serie A last season, scoring five goals.

He is highly regarded and seen as one of the most exciting young talents in Italian football, giving Spurs a long-term investment in Udogie.

Tottenham’s interest in the Udinese star is bad news for Sergio Reguilon. The Spaniard has already been told by the club that he can leave and has been left out of Conte’s roster for the new season, along with Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks.

Spurs have also signed Ivan Perisic this summer and Ryan Sessegnon are still with the club, meaning there is plenty of competition down Spurs’ left wing.

The Croat’s arrival at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one of seven new faces at the club this summer as Conte aims to build a squad that can compete with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet and Fraser Forster have also been recruited, and some interest remains in Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

Tottenham will kick off their campaign at home against Southampton on Saturday when they will be without new vocalist Richarlison, who has been suspended, while Bissouma is doubtful with a hamstring problem.