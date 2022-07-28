Tottenham centre-back Joe Rodon is in talks over loan move to Ligue 1 side Rennes

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon is in talks about a loan to French side Rennes with an option to make the move permanent for around £18million.

The Wales international would like regular football in the run-up to the World Cup.

Spurs signed the 24-year-old from Swansea City two years ago for a fee of £11 million and are looking to make a profit.

Joe Rodon is looking for regular time and could leave Tottenham this summer

With the successful conversion of Eric Dier into an experienced central defender last season, there is little prospect of regular playing time for Rodon.

The Spurs have also signed Clement Lenglet, who made 27 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions last season.

Lenglet fell out of favor with Barcelona but is still highly regarded and is expected to team up with Christian Romero.

Romero has been a shining light for Conte’s side last season and is expected to be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Antonio Conte brought in Clement Lenglet and brought Rodon down the pecking order

Rodon would therefore have to bide his time and now that he has fallen into the pecking order, he seems likely to be leaving.

Meanwhile, the club are continuing talks with Villarreal over a £17million deal for Giovani Lo Celso, but the Spanish side has yet to agree on the fee.

Lo Celso impressed for Unai Emery’s men and helped the LaLiga club reach the semi-finals of last season’s Champions League.