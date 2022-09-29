Tottenham boss Antonio Conte shuts down ‘disrespectful’ links with Juventus return

Antonio Conte has dropped the biggest hint yet that he is ready to commit his long-term future to Tottenham, while rejecting the idea of ​​a return to Juventus.

Conte’s current contract with Spurs expires at the end of the season, prompting Italy to return to Turin and a club where he was a strong player, winning a hat-trick of Serie A titles as manager.

However, he labeled the speculation as ‘disrespectful’ to him and Juve boss Max Allegri, insisting that he enjoyed his work in north London, with no desire to go further and his focus only on Saturday’s derby at Arsenal .

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri reportedly on the brink of being sacked after poor form

“We have just started the season and we have a long time to live and understand together, to keep working together,” said Conte, who signed a deal until June 2023 when he arrived in November last year.

Tottenham have the option to extend this for another year and are expected to activate the year-end clause, although Conte, in typically elusive fashion, insisted there was no rush to meet with chairman Daniel Levy and discuss the conditions.

“There is no right time,” he said. “It could be tomorrow, it could be the last day of the Premier League season.

“The most important thing for me and the club is to understand that we want to move forward together, to go in the same direction.

‘This is the most important. Otherwise I don’t see a problem. I don’t see any other situation.

“I said in the past that I didn’t need a new contract to make sure I would stay at a club.

“In addition, it is a good investment for the club to have a coach like me and my staff. At the right time I will make the best decision. At the moment I am really happy. I don’t want to push the club because it’s not the right time.’

The idea of ​​a return to Juventus will not appeal to Conte much, at least not at the moment. The Turin club is struggling under Allegri, who was tempted to take the lead for a second period. They have won just two out of nine games this season.

In addition, his relationship with Juve owner Andrea Agnelli was tense when he stepped down to become Italy manager in 2014.

“This is disrespectful to the coach who works at Juventus,” Conte said on Thursday of recent reports in Italy. “Also disrespectful to me for working for Tottenham. I don’t want to hear people talk about this.’

Conte won three consecutive league titles during a trophy-laden spell leading the way in Turin

But Conte got into a fight with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli (left) during his time at the club

His words will reassure Tottenham supporters ahead of the derby at the Emirates Stadium, where the win would put them at the top of the Premier League table, while Manchester City face Manchester United a day later.

“We have just started the season,” said Conte. “I am happy and enjoying my time at Tottenham.

“And then we have the whole season to find the best solution for the club, for me.

“I enjoy the time at Tottenham working with these players. I have a good relationship with the chairman. We signed a contract because we both agreed to sign this contract and I don’t see any problems going forward. Now it’s important to be focused.’

Conte also called for life bans for the racists who threw a banana at Richarlison this week when the Spurs attacker celebrated a goal for Brazil in a friendly against Tunisia, in France.

“What happened is unbelievable,” Conte said.

“In 2022, it will be embarrassing for everyone to witness these kinds of situations. I hope these people can be banned from football for the rest of their lives.

“It is very disappointing to comment on this.

“I want to take the best of the game from Richy and he scored and he enjoyed playing with Brazil.