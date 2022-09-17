Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits he is prepared to drop out-of-form Son Heung-min

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he is ready to drop the unusual Son Heung-min for Saturday night’s game against Leicester, even if the attacker is already ‘angry’.

Son is still waiting for his first goal of the season, despite making 23 last season to share the Golden Boot with Mo Salah.

The South Korean pulled another blank this week in Spurs’ 2-0 Champions League defeat to Sporting Lisbon and Conte was now able to shake up his front three.

Son Heung-min had trouble finding the net at the beginning of the season

“Sonny is certainly not happy because he is not scoring,” said Conte.

“It’s normal and I like that he’s a little upset about this situation because it means he wants to try and change it. We are talking about Sonny and he is a very important player for us.

“It can certainly happen that in some games he can’t play from the start, like Harry (Kane) can.

The Tottenham attacker won the Golden Boot last season but had an ineffective start

Boss Antonio Conte admits he may now be willing to let his star fall forward

“But only to protect him, give him the opportunity to rest, take care of his energy and give us a victory. I will definitely rotate on Saturday.’

Conte also revealed that he had spoken to Dejan Kulusevski to reiterate his confidence in the winger after he was sent off to the bench for the third consecutive game.

“It’s not easy to make that decision (to drop Kulusevski),” Conte said.

“But any decision I’m going to make is always in the best interest of the team.”