Tottenham are on the verge of signing Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie on a five-year deal

Tottenham Hotspur sign a £21m deal for Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie.

The 19-year-old Italy U21 international is regarded as one of the best emerging full-backs in Europe, but Spurs are ready to give him a five-year deal and put him on loan in Italy.

While Fiorentina and Villarreal remain enthusiastic about Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

The defender, who has been tipped for a call-up to Italy’s full squad after already playing for the Under-21s, made 35 Serie A appearances for Udinese last season, scoring five goals.

His arrival would make him the seventh arrival at Tottenham Hotspur this summer, following the arrival of Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet, Richarlison Djed Spence and Fraser Forster.

Spurs have also seen Steven Bergwijn and Joe Rondon leave the club, and they could be followed by Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentine midfielder was loaned to Villarreal last season and is not included in Antonio Conte’s roster for the new season.

The Spanish side are eager to bring Lo Celso back to La Liga, but will face competition from Fiorentina.

Along with Lo Celso, the club are also looking for candidates for Harry Winks and Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele, and they could all leave the club before the end of the transfer window.