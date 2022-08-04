Tottenham are hoping to sign £25m Udinese left back Destiny Udogie following Conte recommendation

Tottenham tries for Udinese’s highly regarded left-back Destiny Udogie.

Udinese wants around £25million for the 19-year-old Italy U21 international, who has also sparked interest from Manchester City, Inter Milan and Brighton.

The Italian side also want Udogie – who has a four-year contract with the Serie A outfit – to be loaned back again, something Tottenham are willing to do to allow him to continue his development.

The Udinese fullback is very interested in the opportunity to partner with Antonio Conte, who has personally recommended the signing to the Spurs hierarchy.

Udogie was close to being called up to the Italian national team by Roberto Mancini and it is hoped that gaining experience at a top international club will only further his cause.

Udogie made his Serie A debut in the 2020/21 season with Hellas Verona before moving to Udinese.

Udogie scored five goals last season and provided three assists in 35 league appearances

Since then, he has become one of the biggest revelations in Italy, with five goals and three assists in 35 league appearances last season.

Now Spurs are hoping football director Fabio Paratici’s good relationship with Italian clubs can help seal a deal.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s 6ft 6ins striker Kion Etete, 20, joins Cardiff City on a £500,000 deal, which includes a buy-back option.