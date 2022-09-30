Tottenham and Liverpool slammed by health specialists after agreeing new deals with Coca-Cola  

Tottenham and Liverpool have been criticized after they announced new commercial deals with Coca-Cola, with leading health experts calling on the cubs to cut ties with junk food companies.

On Thursday, the Premier League clubs, along with Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, agreed a new sponsorship deal with Coca-Cola as the drinks brand aims to expand its football portfolio.

The clubs join FIFA and the FA in making commercial deals with the sugary drinks company and the arrangements have raised further concerns from health professionals, who warn of the impact it could have on children’s health.

Professor David Strain, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the British Medical Association (BMA), calls for a crackdown on junk food advertising in sport.

“The UK is gripped by an obesity epidemic, which is having a devastating impact on people’s health and lives, as well as on public services and the economy,” he said.

Health experts have called on Premier League clubs to cut ties with junk food brands

Liverpool and Tottenham have been criticized for agreeing new deal with Coca-Cola

“It’s absurd that some of the food and drink that contributes so strongly to the obesity crisis has been closely linked to sports through commercial deals for so long.

“Particularly given the impact advertising can have on children and the way they look up to their favorite sports teams and personalities, such sponsorship deals can have a very damaging effect.

The BMA has long called for a crackdown on junk food advertising in sports, and this is all the more important as the new administration appears to be reversing its previous commitments to tackle obesity. It is high time these ties were broken for good.’

Coca-Cola sponsored all three Football League divisions from 2004 to 2010

The drinks company also added its name to the League Cup and renamed it Coca-Cola Cup in the mid-1990s

It’s a view shared by fellow health professionals, including Katharine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance, who told Telegraafsport: “Using sports sponsorship as a marketing tactic to sell sugary drinks is particularly problematic for children’s health. Kids from all over the country eagerly follow their favorite teams and invest in everything related to their team, including – as research suggests – the brands behind the sponsorship deals.”

Coca-Cola has a long history of sponsorship in football, including linking their name to the League Cup in the mid-1990s and the Football League from 2004-2010.

In a statement, the beverage company said it has always had a direct marketing policy of not promoting to children under the age of 16, but added that this new campaign will prioritize Coca-Cola Zero Sugar across all channels.