Tottenham and Google stadium naming rights talks ‘well under way’
Negotiations between Tottenham Hotspur and Google over naming rights for the club’s stadium are now ‘well underway’ and there are reports that an agreement could be reached soon.
The details of the deal are yet to be announced, but the Spurs appear to be on track to give a sponsored name to the ground they moved to from White Hart Lane in 2019.
Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that Google execs had had ‘meaningful talks’ with Tottenham chiefs about the possibility of buying the naming rights to their £1 billion stadium.
Now, according to the Italian journalist Gianluca di Marziothe negotiations are not yet completed, but ‘well on their way’.
It’s also clear that the figures of the agreement – which are probably ravishing – are still secret.
Should the deal go through, Tottenham’s ground could be renamed Google Stadium in the future, although some fans have suggested calling it Chrome Dome after the tech giants’ internet browser.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy confirmed in 2019 his intention to sell the rights to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium name in April 2019, but had yet to find ‘the right brand for the right money’.
But given that Google is one of the most valuable companies in the world – valued at over £1 trillion – and they have struck a number of sporting partnerships in recent years, including a deal with the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team, they could be the right match.
The club’s north London site is also a major draw for Google, as it hosts Premier League and Champions League matches as well as NFL matches.
The state-of-the-art facility has also hosted several other highly profitable events, including high-profile boxing fights such as Anthony Joshua’s title fight with Oleksandr Usyk last September, and music concerts.
