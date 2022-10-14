Tottenham and Google stadium naming rights talks ‘well under way’

Negotiations between Tottenham Hotspur and Google over naming rights for the club’s stadium are now ‘well underway’ and there are reports that an agreement could be reached soon.

The details of the deal are yet to be announced, but the Spurs appear to be on track to give a sponsored name to the ground they moved to from White Hart Lane in 2019.

getty Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be renamed soon…

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that Google execs had had ‘meaningful talks’ with Tottenham chiefs about the possibility of buying the naming rights to their £1 billion stadium.

Now, according to the Italian journalist Gianluca di Marziothe negotiations are not yet completed, but ‘well on their way’.

It’s also clear that the figures of the agreement – which are probably ravishing – are still secret.

Should the deal go through, Tottenham’s ground could be renamed Google Stadium in the future, although some fans have suggested calling it Chrome Dome after the tech giants’ internet browser.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy confirmed in 2019 his intention to sell the rights to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium name in April 2019, but had yet to find ‘the right brand for the right money’.

GETTY Chairman Levy has been waiting for the right offer since the stadium opened in 2019

SAD Trossard ‘devastated’ in emotional interview after teammate Brighton’s early retirement

RANK Man United and Liverpool sell PL’s cheapest pints, West Ham the most expensive at £7-plus

BACK? Espirito Santo explores ways to leave Saudi club amid talks over Wolves . return

CHEICK MATE Palace ace Doucoure surprised by Arsenal as he reveals Selhurst was fate

ugly Anderlecht fans fight police and leave four injured and throw flares in West Ham end

EMBARRASSING Loaned Chelsea outcast Sarr scores extremely bizarre own goal for Monaco







But given that Google is one of the most valuable companies in the world – valued at over £1 trillion – and they have struck a number of sporting partnerships in recent years, including a deal with the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team, they could be the right match.

The club’s north London site is also a major draw for Google, as it hosts Premier League and Champions League matches as well as NFL matches.

The state-of-the-art facility has also hosted several other highly profitable events, including high-profile boxing fights such as Anthony Joshua’s title fight with Oleksandr Usyk last September, and music concerts.