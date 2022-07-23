Tottenham and Chelsea ‘made enquiries for Allan Saint-Maximin this summer’

Tottenham and Chelsea have reportedly expressed interest in signing Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

However, it is believed that the London parties were reluctant to meet the £40 million valuation of the French attacker’s Magpies.

Premier League rivals were hopeful of signing Saint-Maximin for a low fee due to Newcastle’s recent wealth.

Tottenham and Chelsea would be interested in Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin

Thomas Tuchel would like to expand his attacking options in the current transfer window

According to the athleticSpurs, Chelsea and a number of European clubs have explored the possibility of signing the 25-year-old.

The Blues are undergoing a team overhaul in the current window under their new ownership, while it appears manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to add another striker to his front line.

Raheem Sterling has already made a £50m move to Stamford Bridge, while Chelsea are looking to close the gap to last season’s top two Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Blues have already signed Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling this summer

Tottenham are also believed to have identified the former France under-21 international as a potential target, but Antonio Conte’s attacking problems have been remedied with the arrival of forward Richarlison.

Saint-Maximin’s representatives are eager to strike a new deal in the Northeast. The Frenchman has been overtaken by the newcomers this summer as one of the club’s top earners.

However, the Magpies have informed the winger that he must demonstrate that he deserves a raise.

Saint-Maximin has become a fan favorite on Tyneside since moving from Nice in 2019

The 25-year-old has scored five goals and assisted just as many in 35 Premier League appearances last season, finishing the season as the club’s joint second goalscorer in the league.

The attacker has become a fan favorite at St James’ Park since he came from Nice in 2019, but he made no secret of his desire to play Champions League football.

And it remains to be seen whether Toon’s £40m asking price for Saint-Maximin will deter would-be admirers as the window progresses.