Tottenham 0-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho gets one over his former side

Tottenham 0-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho gets one over his former side and rival Antonio Conte after Roger Ibanez’s first-half goal is enough to give Spurs their first pre-season defeat

  • Tottenham suffered a defeat next week in their last game of the new season
  • The Spurs took on their former manager Jose Mourinho and Roma in Israel
  • Roger Ibanez scored the only goal to give Spurs their first loss of the season

By Kieran Lynch for Mailonline

Jose Mourinho got one over his former side when Roma took a 1-0 win over Tottenham at Israel’s Sammy Ofer Stadium.

Roger Ibanez scored the only goal of the game as the Serie A side handed Spurs their first defeat of the pre-season.

It will be Antonio Conte’s last game before they start their Premier League season against Southampton on Saturday, August 6.

Roma defender Roger Ibanez (center) celebrates after scoring the decisive goal against Spurs

Roma defender Roger Ibanez (center) celebrates after scoring the decisive goal against Spurs

Jose Mourinho finally had something to smile about when he got one over his former side

Roma were impressive in the first half with new signing Paulo Dybala electric for the Serie A side.

Ibanez gave Roma the lead in the 29th minute when he headed in from a corner from Lorenzo Pellegrini – with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris going to the spot.

Tottenham’s reprieve is short-lived, as from the resulting Pellegrini corner, Ibanez climbs highest to throw a fine header into the bottom corner.

Lloris was rooted to the ground and as with Rangers last weekend, the Spurs will have to come from behind here.

Harry Kane found the back of the net after a one-two with Dejan Kulusevski, but the Swede was rightly ruled offside.

The Spurs had a number of chances to get back into the game in the second half, but Mourinho’s men held their ground and took the win.

It was a disappointing display from Antonio Conte's side in their last friendly of the season?

It was a disappointing display from Antonio Conte’s side in their last friendly of the season?

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero fights for possession with Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero fights for possession with Nicolo Zaniolo

