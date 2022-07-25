Toto Wolff hints that Lewis Hamilton could stay beyond next season

Toto Wolff has hinted that Lewis Hamilton could stay in Formula 1 after revealing a conversation had taken place in which the two joked about their partnership stretching into the next ‘five to ten years’.

Hamilton had his best Grand Prix of the season so far last weekend when he finished second behind world champion Max Verstappen at Circuit Paul Ricard.

In the wake of a good Sunday for Mercedes in which they secured P2 and P3, Wolff was in good spirits and joked that Hamilton could stay after the end of his current deal, which expires at the end of 2023.

Toto Wolff joked that Lewis Hamilton, who finished second on Sunday, could make it to 400 races

Toto Wolff left the biggest hint yet that talks about Hamilton’s future were underway between the relevant parties

He said: ‘We talked a few weeks ago about how long our partnership could last and the number discussed was five to ten years, so we can get to 400.

“Someone once said you shouldn’t just win eighth – why not ten? Says he’s a second off the pace,” Wolff continued to joke.

Hamilton, who was clearly much happier with the car’s performance in France, also spoke about his future in the wake of Sunday’s GP, which incidentally marked his 300th start in F1.

Hamilton himself had a much happier figure on Sunday and said he still had plenty of fuel in the tank

He said: ‘I still feel fresh and like I still have enough fuel in the tank.

“I want to win again and that will take time, but I’m sure at some point we’ll sit down to talk about the future.

‘I want to keep building. One thing is racing, another is to keep doing more outside of the sport (on social issues), which I think Mercedes and we can and will do.”

The seven-time world champion previously said he hoped he wasn’t racing by the age of 40, but that now seems like a much clearer possibility with the grumbles that he might stay.

Mercedes had their best weekend of the season so far with a second and third place

After a rough start to the season with the Mercedes car facing all manner of problems, including the porpoise described as ‘dangerous’, Hamilton has seen something of a rebound in his fortunes. Obviously the driver is in a much happier space.

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s former team-mate Nico Rosberg said he could see the Briton move on beyond next season, citing his recent uptick in fortune as motivation to stay in the driver’s seat.

“Looks like he’s still in a good place and enjoying this new challenge of having George by his side as it’s still as important as ever for Lewis to beat his team-mate,” Rosberg told Sky Sports News .

“Lewis did a great job” [in qualifying]really outperformed George over one lap by three or four tenths – that’s a lot, so really phenomenal riding from Lewis.

“I think he’s still motivated and in a good place with the team, so I can see him going for a few more years, why not.”

“In terms of performance, look at Fernando Alonso, he is 40 years old and still riding at his best. The way he hits [Esteban] Ocon at the moment is really impressive,” he added.