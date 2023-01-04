Tory revolt over childcare reform spreads as PM faces pressure to increase aid for families

Rishi Sunak today faces a growing Tory revolt over rising childcare costs, as his own supporters joined the campaign and demanded action.

The prime minister has come under increasing fire over a decision to scrap a plan to reform pre-school to help parents pay for places and get back to work.

He has scrapped his short-term predecessor Liz Truss’s proposals to abolish mandatory staff-to-child ratios in daycare centers aimed at reducing overhead costs.

Plans to expand free toddler care from 30 to 50 hours per week are also being reviewed.

Earlier criticism was limited to supporters of Truss, but today supporters of the prime minister himself are urging action.

Robin Walker, the chair of the education committee that endorsed Mr Sunak for leadership last year, said today there is ‘a strong case for further action’. He will investigate the problem.

At the same time, former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom warned that the issue of childcare could become a major battleground in the next election.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, and compared to those in other countries, Mr Walker said it’s “raised a lot over the last decade” for three and four-year-olds, but added “we spend a lot, much less on the twos and less’ compared to other countries.

Speaking of support for the early years, he said: “I think there is strong political support to do more in that area, but we haven’t seen the money flowing through yet.”

And he said the tax-free child care policy “only reaches about a third of the people it was designed for,” saying the funding there “doesn’t currently make the difference it could.”

“There are some recent reports from think tanks… looking at the costs and impacts here, which I think show that there is a strong case for further intervention to support families. And it doesn’t necessarily all have an additional cost to the Treasury,” he said.

And in an interview with Politics HomeWarned Dame Andrea that failure to act could put the party in trouble in the next election.

“I think it’s a big, big battlefield issue for the next election, and I want every Conservative to have on their pledge card ‘we delivered the program for the best start to life,'” she said.

“We have a problem with younger voters, we have a problem with young female voters in particular.”

It came after Ms Truss warned her successor not to scrap her proposed childcare reforms.

It comes amid growing concern among Tory MPs about the ‘prohibitive’ and rising costs faced by parents.

During her short stint as Prime Minister, Mrs. Truss accelerated plans to provide more aid. A third of women say the cost of childcare has forced them or their partners to consider giving up work.

A source close to Ms Truss told The Times: ‘Excessive bureaucracy is making childcare in England increasingly unaffordable. Denouncing Liz’s plans for this critical policy area seems economically and politically counterproductive.’

And Kit Malthouse, education secretary under Ms Truss, urged Mr Sunak to ‘press the go button as soon as possible’ on the former prime minister’s proposals.

He said: ‘The current system is a complicated Heath Robinson affair, meaning no one, parents or suppliers, is happy.

“It is fundamental to economic growth that parents are supported in their work and my team and I had put together a ‘childcare big bang’ plan to do just that.”

British parents spend about 26 percent of their combined income on childcare, compared to an average of 9 percent in other developed countries. But the issue has slipped from Sunak’s list of priorities amid crippling strikes and record numbers of Channel migrants.

English parents with children aged three to four can get 30 hours of free childcare per week. The Times says Mr Sunak is considering extending this to all two-year-olds rather than Miss Truss’ proposal for 50 hours. Currently, only parents on benefits receive free childcare for children aged two.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘We will certainly continue to explore all options to improve the cost, choice and availability of quality childcare for working parents.’