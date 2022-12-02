Tory MPs file a complaint against a senior member of the Commons for sexual assaults that spanned two years

<!–

A senior Conservative backbencher has been reported to the police by fellow MPs for rape and assault.

The unnamed politician is accused of a series of assaults over a two-year period, but has not been suspended from the party.

CCHQ brought in outside lawyers to investigate the claims and a report was prepared on the allegations.

A group of Tory MPs have submitted a third-party report to the Metropolitan Police about the alleged sex crimes.

A number of serious allegations have been leveled against the MP, who has not yet been suspended by the Conservative Party. The Metropolitan Police confirmed they had received reports from third parties of sexual assault by the back seat incumbent

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said The sun that agents were investigating the reports, but no formal investigation has been opened.

“On October 28, police received allegations of serious sexual assault that allegedly took place on unknown dates in undisclosed locations,” the spokesperson confirmed.

“The reports were submitted through a third party. Agents are investigating these allegations.’

The unnamed Conservative MP will continue to sit in the House of Commons as the party has not suspended them, despite bringing in outside lawyers to investigate.

A conservative spokesperson declined to comment, as did the chief whip’s office.

The new allegations come just a day later The sun revealed a former Tory minister is being charged after being arrested for historic sex offenses.

The Metropolitan Police have passed a file on the crimes to the prosecution to make a decision on possible charges.

A third anonymous Tory MP is currently out on bail and has been told to avoid parliament over a rape allegation.

Kate McCann told TalkTV there are still concerns that parliament’s set-up will make it easier for sexual predators.

“They’ve tried to make it much easier for people to come forward with complaints, but I think there’s still a deep concern that there’s an imbalance of power, that there are structures in that environment that might make it easier to to make happen. , or it’s easier not to report it.

“I think those are very serious questions tonight that the Conservative Party will take into consideration.”