Tory MP Tom Tugendhat shares moment being ‘followed’ by herd of COWS as he walks across the field

Video shows the moment when Tory MP and ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat was ‘followed’ by a herd of cows as he walks through a field.

Tugendhat, 49, posted a short clip of the encounter on Twitter on Sunday, saying in his feed: “I’m being followed.”

Surrounded by a herd of cows walking towards him, the new Secretary of State for Security accused the cattle of ‘winging out’ him. He joked that the encounter was an example of crowd control.

The video comes as cattle encounters are seemingly gaining popularity in the UK. Social media users have started sharing stories of cattle and brush death attacks in harrowing detail.

Last month a campaign was launched to lobby for new laws to protect hikers from ‘killer cows’ in rural areas.

The campaign demands insurance for all farmers who keep livestock, livestock to be separated from hikers on National Trails, and a national database of cow attacks.

Video shows Tory MP and ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat being ‘followed’ by a herd of cows as he walks through a field

Mr Tugendhat shared the seemingly playful video of his walk through the field on Sunday.

It’s unclear where specifically the Conservative MP, whose constituency also includes Tonbridge and Malling, took his walk on the rather sunny day.

“I don’t know about you, but I think I might be followed,” he said in the 24-second clip.

As he walked through the field, the herd seemed to follow the herd behind him.

“This is getting a little friendlier,” added Mr Tugenhadt.

‘Be outflanked! Here we go. Here’s crowd control.’

The Tory MP was surrounded by a herd of cows walking in his direction. He accused the cattle of ‘surrounding’ him and joked that the encounter was an example of ‘crowd control’

As he walked through the field, the herd seemed to follow the herd behind him. He said: ‘This is getting a little kinder’

The MP’s video comes just a month after the website ‘Killer Cows’ called for new laws on livestock in the UK prompted by a series of animal attacks.

‘Killer Cows’ was set up by a group of walkers who had experienced ‘aggressive behavior from cattle’.

The campaign is lobbying for legislation, including mandatory third-party liability insurance for all farmers who keep livestock, livestock to be separated from hikers on National Trails, and a national database of cow attacks.

In addition to campaigning, the site is dedicated to sharing stories of hikers being attacked by cattle near farmers’ fields, with headlines like “Julia: Scared for Her Life” and “Martin and Margaret: Trampled by Cows.” ‘.

One story describes how a woman named Julia was attacked by a herd while on holiday near Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland.

While walking on the rocky shore with her partner and dog, she decided to walk the trail near livestock because she “believed that cows pose no danger to people without dogs.”

The MP’s video comes just a month after the ‘Killer Cows’ website called for new livestock laws in the UK, following a series of animal attacks

Sharon Eley has said she is ‘very lucky to be alive’ after the ordeal that involved around 20 cows when they attacked while walking through the Lancashire countryside

Martin and Margaret: Trampled by Cows On 9 May we walked on a public footpath across a field in West Burton, in the Yorkshire Dales. The footpath provides direct access to the village from a B-road and from other public crossings over adjacent fields. It is an area we know well and a route we have walked many times. We had our dog on a leash with us. To begin with, we didn’t see the cows, but when we reached the top of a gentle slope we realized there were maybe eight cows in the field, which was quite small. Two cows grazed directly in line with the public footpath, so we gave them the widest possible birth and walked close to the enclosure wall. We kept our small dog on a short leash. The cows became extremely excited – without any warning. We didn’t see the calves until it was too late. Suddenly one of the cows came up to us. Then a big brown cow stood up and came rushing up. THE STORY OF MARTIN “I yelled at Margaret to let go of the dog, which she did, and the dog ran away. I managed to get in front of the brown cow to protect my wife, but the cow bumped me and threw me in the air like a match. When I got up from the ground, I saw the cows trample Margaret. I ran to them, screaming and kicking. “The whole attack lasted only twenty seconds, but it felt like a lifetime.” MARGARET’S STORY ‘Before I knew it, I was on the ground and the cow kicked on top of me. I lay on my side and managed to protect my stomach. I do believe that if I had been on my back I would have been killed. I was wearing a leather fanny pack, which probably saved me from worse injuries. It is completely split in two by the force of the cows’ hooves.’ Injuries and aftermath Margaret was flown by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough, where she was found to have suffered six broken ribs, a collapsed lung and, more seriously, a 7cm tear in her liver. She was kept in hospital for five days for observation, but luckily did not require surgery to repair her liver. As far as we know the cows are still in the field. Source: Killer Cows

She wrote: ‘The cows seemed to feel threatened by me and started to circle around me. Seeing this, and probably feeling aggression from the cows, my faithful dog escaped from his harness and ran towards me, then started growling at the cows…

“Unfortunately, my partner and I had the impression that the cows would only be aggressive towards my dog, not me.”

After her partner got the dog back into the harness, Julia described being stalked by a lone cow as she tried to run away.

She wrote: ‘It was only five feet away… It jumped up and down and snorted and looked like it could attack at any moment. I was absolutely terrified.

‘I felt the cow, right there, heard him panting, saw him snort at me, saw the ground move beneath him as he jumped up and down.

“My partner, safely through the gate, and sensing I was about to be attacked, yelled to run. I was now only ten feet from the gate—so I ran.

“Luckily I reached the gate and managed to escape my brush with intense injury or death.”

Another woman, Sharon Eley, said she was “lucky to be alive” after being strangled and repeatedly headbutted by a herd of raging cows in Lancashire.

Ms Eley, 51, was surrounded by 20 cows last May when she walked her five-year-old Lhasa Apso named Ralphie.

The herd was led by an excited “leader” who threw her to the ground twice before repeatedly headbutting her, leaving behind 15 broken ribs, a punctured lung, a dislocated and shattered ankle and a broken collarbone.

The 51-year-old was also nearly shrunken when the strap of her bag was wrapped around her throat during the attack, leaving her with a ligature mark and severe bruising.

It wasn’t until other hikers entered the field and managed to distract the cows that the glamping entrepreneur was able to escape. The other hikers escaped unscathed.

Mrs. Eley managed to drag herself to her feet for a showdown between her and a remaining cow, which eventually deteriorated.

She was then able to crawl to the edge of the field and pull herself over a dry stone wall.

Livestock farmers are currently liable for property damage caused by stray livestock.

Harm caused to people often depends on individual circumstances and is individually assessed by the courts, although farmers are expected to carry out risk assessments and put up appropriate signage.

A farmer who has failed to take reasonable safety precautions may also be liable for prosecution by the Health and Safety Executive.