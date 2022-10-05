Tory members hail ‘inspiring’ Liz Truss and tell rowing MPs to ‘shut up or ship out’

Liz Truss’s address to the Tory faithful appeared to go down well with party members in the chamber, who afterwards unleashed their fury on belligerent MPs.

Seeking to draw a line during days of damaging divisions over tax rates and benefits, the Prime Minister told activists in Birmingham that she is determined to take the country through the ‘storm’ of the global economic crisis following Covid and the war in Ukraine.

And she set out a very different vision to that espoused by Labour, pledging her government will let people keep more of their earnings and stay out of their lives as much as possible.

Liz Truss, in her keynote address to the Tory conference, said: ‘I know we can do better and we must do better.’

In a true-blue Tory announcement, Ms Truss said she ‘loved’ business and enterprise. “I’m not going to tell you what to do or what to think or how to live your life,” she said.

‘I’m not interested in how many two-for-one deals you buy at the supermarket, how you spend your free time or in virtue signalling.

‘I’m not interested in just talking about things, but in actually doing things.’

Mrs Truss said the scrapping of the 45p rate had to be abandoned because it had become a “distraction” from the government’s wider agenda.

In an apparent attempt to calm nerves in the markets over borrowing to finance tax cuts, she said she believed in ‘sound money’. ‘I understand it. And I have listened, she said.

But Mrs Truss stressed that this did not mean she was abandoning her commitment to cutting taxes.

‘I believe in getting value for the taxpayer. I believe in sound money and a lean state. I remember my shock opening my first pay slip to see how much money the taxman had taken out,” she said.

‘I know this sentiment is echoed across the country.’

Pointing to her energy bills and tax cuts since entering No 10, she insisted she was ready to help struggling families: “I refused to let our great country go backwards.”

She said she had three priorities for the economy – ‘growth growth and growth’. “Growth means more money in people’s pockets,” she said.

In a very personal appeal, she said she had ‘struggled’ to be where she is – and told how she went to a comprehensive school and once gained a junior air hostess badge, while her brothers received a junior pilot badge.

Ms Truss said in what appeared to be a wry jab at critics on her own benches: ‘I know what it feels like to have your potential diminished by those who think they know better.’

As many of her opponents either did not come to Birmingham in the first place or left early before her speech to avoid rail strikes, those who stayed to see the speech were probably primarily her supporters.

Here are the views of some of those who saw the speech live in Birmingham:

‘Dinosaurs MPs must shut up or ship out’

Councilor Onnalee Cubbitt and business Jonathan Kane

Basingstoke Tory councilor Onnalee Cubbitt said the speech has been ‘excellent’ and blasted MPs who opposed Mrs Truss’s plans.

She told MailOnline that ‘the dinosaurs have to shut up or ship out’ as she left the hall with London businessman Jonathan Kane.

Ms Cubitt blasted Michael Gove in the face on Sunday over his opposition to the Prime Minister’s tax cut plans.

“The speech was outstanding,” she said today. ‘She was pitch perfect and she spoke to the country. Her delivery was perfect.

Members of Parliament must understand that the members elected her, she understands democracy. They should get behind her, the dinosaurs have to shut up or send out.’

Sir. Kane, who runs his own business, added that he was “delighted” by the speech.

‘I’m happy with what she’s going to do. We need the economy to grow and hire more people and get rid of regulations. This allows our companies to look forward with great excitement.’

‘She said all the right things, let’s see if she does the right things’

George, a party member from Lincolnshire who is a student in Birmingham, enjoyed the speech but was a little more circumspect.

He told MailOnline: ‘She said all the right things, let’s see if she does the right things.

‘The reaction in there was great.’

‘It was good. I think when she ad libs, she does it well’

Patrice Marriott, from Kensington in London, also praised the speech and Ms Truss’s delivery.

Greenpeace activists staged a protest during the prime minister’s conference speech on Wednesday, waving a flag reading ‘who voted for this?’.

‘I liked the way she laid out a number of her messages and what her expectations were.

‘It was good. I think when she ad libs, she does it well. I know she has a dead ball and has a message to deliver, but all the adlibs were really on the nose.’

The protesters, who were ejected from the hall soon after, interrupted Liz Truss’s televised leader’s speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham to protest against plans which Greenpeace said no one voted for.

Mrs Truss could be heard saying “let’s get them removed” before being cheered and clapped by party members as the protesters were led away.

‘Everyone needs to give Liz Truss a chance’

Mother and son councilors Mary and Michael Green came to conference from Lancashire.

Mrs Green, who sits on South Ribble Council, told MailOnline: ‘It was very good, very inspiring. I think everyone should give Liz Truss a chance.’

Mr Green, who sits on South Ribble and Ribble Valley council, added that the party needed to unite around Ms Truss. ‘We have a Prime Minister in place who has set out a vision for the country: to cut taxes and regulations and stand up for the country, cut immigration and protect the NHS.

“This is not a visit you would have had at a Labor conference.”