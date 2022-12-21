Tory Lanez will not take the stand in his assault trial, singer tells judge

Tory Lanez will not testify in his own defense, the singer told the court on day eight of his trial for allegedly shooting ex-lover and fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

Judge David Herriford reminded Lanez on Wednesday that he had the right to testify, but the 30-year-old said he has decided not to take the position after consulting his lawyer.

Lanez appeared before the criminal court in downtown Los Angeles wearing a teal jacket, black pants and a black turtleneck.

He pleaded not guilty to three counts of assaulting Megan with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a concealed handgun in a vehicle, and firing a firearm with gross negligence.

The Canadian musician – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – could face up to 18 years in prison if convicted of all three offences, plus possible deportation from the United States.

In her testimony last week, Megan, 27, told the jury of seven women and five men that she and Lanez attended a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s home in Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

She said the two were in his SUV with Megan’s assistant and best friend, Kelsey Harris, when an argument broke out and she asked the driver to pull over.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, said as she got out of the car that Lanez would have yelled: “Dance b***h,” and fired several shots at her, injuring her feet so badly that she required surgery.

She also testified that Lanez offered her and Harris $1 million to keep quiet about the shooting.

Jenner, 25, who was named as a potential defense witness, is no longer expected to testify in the case.

Lanez – who is out on $350,000 bail – later apologized to her, saying he was drunk at the time of the shooting.

Meanwhile, his defense team has promoted the theory that it wasn’t Lanez but Harris who fired the gun in a fit of jealousy and anger at Megan when she discovered the rapper had “stabbed her in the back” by sleeping with Lanez, who had Kelsey had. have an eye on.

On Tuesday, eyewitness Sean Kelly gave a startling new testimony, telling the jury he saw Lanez, Megan’s assistant Kelsey Harris and Lanez driver Megan “all hit,” punching and kicking her as she lay wounded on the ground from gunfire.

“It seemed to me that they were trying to kill her,” said Kelly, whose home in the Hollywood Hills overlooks where the shooting took place in July 2020.

He told the court that Lanez yelled “a deluge of swear words” at Megan: “He went crazy. He was really agitated,” he added.

Kelly’s hour on the stand as a defense witness was often contradictory, depending on whether it was the prosecution or the defense asking the questions.

His testimony ranged from “He (Lanez) shot all over the place, four or five times” to “I believe the girl (Kelsey Harris) fired the first shot.”

Kelly told the jury on Tuesday that he was awakened around 4:30 a.m. by the sound of screaming and loud voices in the driveway outside his home.

He got up to investigate, went out on the balcony of his second floor bedroom, and two girls were fighting outside a car.

They pulled their hair and hit each other. It was pretty violent,” he said.

The “taller man” (Lanez’s driver) got out of the car and approached the girls to try and break them up, Kelly told the court.

“Then I heard what I thought were fireworks…..I saw a muzzle flash about the same time the shorter gentleman (Lanez, who is 5ft 8in) got out of the car.”

He said the first muzzle flash was “near the girls,” but when attorney George Mgdesyan asked him, “Who had the gun?” Kelly said, “I’ve never seen a gun. I only saw flashes.’

“Where did you see the flashes come from?” asked the lawyer. “The girl (Harris),” Kelly said.

Judge David Herriford issued instructions to the jury on Wednesday before closing arguments began

‘Have you ever heard anyone say ‘Dance b***h’? Kelly was asked and replied ‘No’.

Mgdesyan asked Kelly several times, “When you saw the woman shoot, then you saw the smaller man appear and try to take the gun from her.”

Kelly kept pointing out that everything was moving very quickly, and in a sarcastic response that caused hilarity in the packed courtroom, he said, “It’s not like he said, ‘Excuse me, can I have the gun, it’s my turn.'”

Under pressure from Mgdesyan, he added that he believed the girl (Harris) “fired the first shot… Then I believe he (Lanez) started firing.”

After the shooting, Kelly said, he saw Megan “crawl and stumble” into the nearby driveway and “all three of them (Lanez, Harris and Lanez’s driver) hit her.”

She was curled up on the floor in a fetal position. They all beat her, punched and kicked her…. It seemed to me they were trying to kill her.’

When Lanez’s driver said police were on their way, he continued, “They picked her up and looked like they were going to throw her into the (nearby creek).

“They dragged her across the street, put her in the car and left.”

Under cross-examination by Deputy District Attorney Alex Bott, Kelly said, “I saw the muzzle flash as the lesser gentleman (Lanez) got out of the car.

“He fired everywhere—four or five shots.

“The little man got out of the car and then shot at the girl. She was kicking all the time. She fell in the middle of the road.’

Kelly told Bott that after she was shot, she “crawled away and rolled into a ball.” And Lanez yelled a barrage of abuse at her, including words like “mom **** er, and n **** r.”

‘He went crazy. He was really agitated,” he added.

Judge Herriford gave instructions to the jury on Wednesday morning, and closing statements from the prosecution and defense teams were scheduled to begin in the afternoon.