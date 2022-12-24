Tory Lanez pictured himself grabbing pizza during the lunch hour while awaiting the jury’s verdict

Tory Lanez was photographed heading to a pizzeria during a lunch break on Friday while awaiting the jury’s verdict on the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, 30, was seen with a group of five friends crossing the street together, carrying brown shopping bags and a pizza box.

The Conflicts of My Soul producer showed off his fit physique in a form-fitting long-sleeved turtleneck, pink capri pants and no-sock loafers.

After his pizza run, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said CNN that the jury found the rapper and singer guilty of three charges related to Megan’s July 2020 shooting in the Hollywood Hills.

Lanez pleaded not guilty to assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and firing a firearm with gross negligence, prosecutors said.

The jury convicted him on all three counts.

Megan accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot after she got out of a vehicle they had been riding in after an argument.

In her emotional testimony last week, Megan told the jury that on July 12, 2020, she and Lanez – with whom she had had a sexual relationship – went to a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s home and in his SUV in the Hollywood Hills with Megan’s assistant and best friend, Kelsey Harris, when an argument broke out.

Megan – real name Megan Pete – asked the driver to stop the car and she got out – and that’s when she said Lanez fired a gun at her five times, injuring her feet so badly she had to have surgery.

According to Billboard she tearfully testified, “I started to walk away and I hear Tory yell, ‘Dance, b***h.’ I froze.’

She added, “I just felt a shock. I felt hurt. I looked at my feet and I see all that blood.’

She also testified that Lanez offered her and Harris a million dollars to keep quiet about the shooting. Lanez later apologized to her, saying he was drunk at the time of the shooting.

Lanez did not take a position in his defense during the nine-day trial.

Shortly after the verdict, pandemonium erupted in the courtroom when rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty. The singer showed no emotion as the verdict was read.

Megan, 27, told CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King that while Lanez was shooting, he yelled “Dance, bi***”

But some of his followers in the crowded courtroom began to jeer, and a man identified as Lanez’s father pointed at the judge and jury and yelled, “This is bad, you are bad. You are bad.” Wickedness of the highest order’.

And his stepmother screamed, “We love you honey,” as he was taken away in handcuffs to be held in custody until sentencing, which is scheduled for January 27.

He faces a maximum prison sentence of 22 years and possible deportation to his native Canada.