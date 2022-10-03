Tory Lanez denies claims he hit a pregnant driver during New Year’s Day 2021

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tory Lanez has been sued by a couple who say he pushed them aside during a New Year’s Day 2021 incident in Miami, and left the scene without contacting them.

The couple, Krisha and Jesse Grullon, said in court documents reviewed by TMZ that Lanez’s 2017 green Bentley Bentaya made contact with their vehicle and then took off without making contact with them.

The Grullons told the court that they took the exit off on a highway and stopped at a red light when Lanez’s vehicle made contact with theirs on the left and then left without making contact. They noted that Krisha, who was driving, was four months pregnant at the time of the incident.

The latest: Tory Lanez, 30, has been charged by a couple who say he pushed them aside during a New Year’s Day 2021 incident in Miami, and left the scene without contacting them. He was pictured in LA last month

The Grullons said they want the 30-year-old rapper to be impeached early next year over the incident, according to legal documents. The couple said Lanez had not responded to legal documents in their case.

The Grullons said Lanez’s negligence led to a number of hardships, including loss of wages, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish and loss of zest for life. Radar reported, citing court documents.

Andell Brown, an attorney for the resident of Brampton, Canada, told TMZ Monday that the Grullons’ claims are unfounded, noting that the couple waited six months to file a claim with Lanez’s insurers.

Brown said the Grullons were doing their best to link the rapper to the case by looking up his license plate.

The rapper was pictured at a February event in LA

Lanez, whose full name is Daystar Peterson, has been involved in a number of controversies as he was accused of assaulting August Alsina in Chicago last month.

The lawyer noted that the couple initially told them the vehicle was silver and changed the statement to say it was green in their suit because of the accident.

Brown said an insurance company investigation into the incident concluded that “there was no basis for the claim” from the Grullons.

Lanez is also in lawsuits over a separate alleged hit & run incident in January 2021, as a man named Barry Fine alleged that a driver in a 2016 Range Rover caused a ‘chain reaction’ rear-end collision that involved hitting one vehicle causing that vehicle to crash. ended up in the prosecution. vehicle,” Radar reported, citing legal documents. Lanez has denied the claims in the case.

Lanez, whose full name is Daystar Peterson, has been involved in a number of controversies as he was accused of assaulting August Alsina in Chicago last month.

In the incident, Alsina, 30, said the collision occurred after a show in Chicago in which Lanez was supported by “eight oversized security guards.”

Alsina said Lanez was mad that he hadn’t acknowledged him in the past, and that sucker hit him. Lanez denied the allegations, claiming he was working on new music at the time. Lanez was fired from the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour in connection with the alleged incident.

He has also appeared in court in connection with a July 2020 incident in Los Angeles, in which he is accused of injuring Megan Thee Stallion by firing a firearm at her and causing her bodily harm.