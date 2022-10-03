Tory conference is locked down over ‘potential security alert’ before Kwasi Kwarteng’s speech

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Tory Party Conference being held in Birmingham has been closed due to an unknown security risk.

Journalists waiting to enter the International Convention Center (ICC) were told that no one was allowed to enter or leave the building where the conference was being held.

A statement from Birmingham Police on Twitter said: ‘Due to a potential security alert we have temporarily restricted access to and from the ICC.

‘Further updates to follow.’

Security told people outside the conference to stay in the secure zones around the center ‘for their safety’, eyewitnesses said the mirror.

The warning came shortly before Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s much-anticipated speech at the conference.

The speech came hours after the chancellor made a U-turn to drop the much-criticised pledge to scrap the 45p rate for people earning more than £150,000 a year.

The center has now been closed for over an hour.

More to follow…