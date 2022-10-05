Tory chiefs vow ‘brutal’ crackdown with rebels stripped of whip

Tory chiefs are threatening a ‘brutal’ crackdown on infighting in the wake of the chaotic party conference.

The meeting in Birmingham has been overshadowed by the meltdown as MPs and cabinet ministers openly traded blows over tax rates and benefits.

But a major effort is expected to be made to get hold when Parliament returns next week, with threats to strip the party whip from anyone who fails to support the growth plan.

Strong warnings are also circulating that a snap election could be triggered if there is a move to oust Mrs Truss.

Rebels such as Michael Gove and Grant Shapps had indicated they would not support the abolition of the top rate, forcing Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to reverse. Even if that showdown has been avoided, there is a looming clash if the Prime Minister tries to limit benefit rises to average wages rather than inflation.

Last night No10 slammed Home Secretary Suella Braverman after she called for the UK to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights – which is not government policy.

The tough tactics are reminiscent of Boris Johnson removing the whip from MPs who voted against Brexit deals.

Mrs Truss faces a make-or-break moment just a month into her premiership today as she tries to unite warring Tories with her main conference speech.

The Prime Minister will urge her troops to get behind her vision of ‘a new Britain for a new era’ and insist they must ignore the noise of those who disagree with her policies.

‘Not everyone will be in favor,’ she will say. ‘But everyone will benefit from the result – a growing economy and a better future.’

In a round of interviews this morning, Mrs Cleverly insisted Mrs Truss would lead the Tories into the next election – dismissing warnings she has just 10 days to save herself.

“I like that she says what she wants to do and then does what she says,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“She is delivering from day one of the things she said she would do because, as I say, she recognizes that if you don’t go after growth, you end up with either stagnation or recession, and that’s not what we want to do. ‘

In other twists and turns, as Mrs Truss faces her moment of truth at the conference:

MPs and Tory aides are being ordered to stay in Birmingham for the leader’s speech amid fears the rail strike and low morale could see the hall half-empty;

Confusion surrounds the date of Mr Kwarteng’s fiscal statement, with the chancellor publicly saying it will be November 23 but aides insisting it will happen sooner;

A shock survey by Redfield & Wilton shows Labor ahead on 38 per cent in the Red Wall, up from a 15 per cent lead two weeks ago.

A major effort is expected to be made to get hold when Parliament returns next week, with threats to strip the party whip from anyone who fails to support the growth plan. Pictured, Tory MPs at PMQs last month

Last night No10 slammed Home Secretary Suella Braverman after she called for the UK to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights – which is not government policy

The Prime Minister will use her keynote speech, pictured practicing, to the Conservative Party conference to try to unite warring Tories behind her vision of a ‘new Britain for a new era’

A shock poll last night showed Labor leading by 38 points in the Red Wall, up from a 15-point lead just two weeks ago

In his speech around 11am Mrs Truss is expected to say: ‘The scale of the challenge is enormous. War in Europe for the first time in a generation.

‘A more uncertain world in the wake of Covid. And a global economic crisis.

‘This is why we in the UK have to do things differently. When there is change, there is disruption. Not everyone will be in favor.

‘But everyone will benefit from the result – a growing economy and a better future.’ Miss Truss will add: ‘That is what we have a clear plan to deliver.’

The Prime Minister has already been forced to abandon her plan to scrap the 45p top tax.

Several cabinet ministers as well as a number of MPs oppose plans to squeeze £7bn from the welfare budget by capping increases in benefit payments to average incomes rather than inflation.

Ministers are set for more controversy this month when the government publishes proposals for radical “supply-side” reforms in eight areas, covering everything from planning and employment rights to farming and fracking.

However, the Prime Minister will insist she is right to focus on supercharging growth rather than obsessing over arguments about redistribution.

“For too long our economy has not grown as strongly as it should have,” she will say. “For too long, the political debate has been dominated by how we distribute a limited economic pie.

‘Instead, we have to grow the pie so that everyone gets a bigger slice.

‘That is why I am determined to take a new approach and break us out of this high tax, low growth cycle. This is what our plan is all about: growing our economy and rebuilding Britain through reform.’ Conservative sources said Miss Truss planned to make a short, focused speech of around half an hour – about half the length of a typical leader’s speech.

A source said the Prime Minister will acknowledge that “mistakes have been made” in the early days of her government.

Mrs Truss will also try to turn the fire on Labour, claiming Keir Starmer does not understand the scale of the reforms needed to kick-start growth.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt at the conference yesterday. Yes, Michael Gove is taking a cigarette break at the conference

Mrs Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (pictured together on a visit to a construction site near Birmingham yesterday) have been forced to U-turn on plans to scrap the 45p rate

As well as measures to boost growth, the Prime Minister will insist she will keep an ‘iron grip’ on the nation’s finances, with a leaner state that delivers value for taxpayers’ money.

She will say, ‘This is a great country. But I know we can do better and we must do better. We have huge talent across the country. We don’t do enough of it.

‘To deliver this we need to get the UK up and running. We cannot have any more drift and delay at this vital time.’

Mrs Truss wrote on Twitter last night: ‘We are the only party with a clear plan to grow our economy and get Britain moving. We are the only party willing to deliver. Together we can unlock the full potential of our great country.’

Whips have appealed to MPs not to leave the conference until the Prime Minister speaks – a process not helped by rail strikes today, which will paralyze services to Birmingham.