Tortured artists making the best work could be a myth, research suggests

Cutting off his ear may have placed Vincent van Gogh at the top of a class of tortured artists.

But those who believed that Van Gogh’s torments made him a better painter may need to reconsider.

Because the myth of the tortured artist has been exposed in a study that links creativity to well-being.

Dancers, inventors and people with a passion for art and music rated their creativity higher on days when they felt more positive.

Neurotics — who are more likely to be the tortured type — were less creative, scientists at Goldsmiths, University of London, told Creativity Research Journal. Author Professor Joydeep Bhattacharya said: ‘The data suggests that a happy and energetic mood makes you more creative.’

Van Gogh’s self-portrait is displayed in The Courtauld Gallery. Van Gogh famously cut off his ear during a disagreement with another artist. He began to hallucinate and cut his ear open before walking to a nearby brothel, where he offered it to a prostitute. He couldn’t remember anything about the event afterwards

The finding comes from a survey of 290 creative people, including professional dancers, artists and inventors, as well as design and writing students, and people who have creative hobbies such as painting or music for at least 20 hours a week.

These people kept a journal for about 14 days, in which they rated how creative they had been each day, both in and out of work, and how strongly they felt different emotions.

On days when people felt more positive, they reported being more creative.

This was especially true when experiencing ‘active’ emotions such as excitement and enthusiasm, which can increase motivation.

The study also asked people to complete questionnaires to assess their personality traits.

It found that neurotic people, who might be expected to fall into the category of tortured artists, were actually less creative.

Creative people, who were less glamorous, tended to be conscientious types who might be expected to focus and get things done.

Rather than being more imaginative when worried, people in the study were less creative on unhappier days than on happy ones.

This was based on their assessment of negative emotions such as sadness.

The study looked at the Big Five personality traits – neuroticism, friendliness, extroversion, ‘openness’ and conscientiousness.

Neurotic people, with similar qualities to tortured artists, recorded lower levels of creativity in their daily diaries – in general, and both when they were working and when pursuing a hobby.

Researchers believe that troubled, neurotic people who are ‘trapped’ in their own heads find it harder to let their minds wander and come up with creative ideas.

A better personality trait for creativity might be “openness,” meaning being excited about new experiences and ideas.

This was strongly linked to creativity, as people who are less tied up may find it easier to think ‘out of the box’.

Creative people, who were less glamorous, tended to be conscientious types, who could be expected to focus and get things done, the study suggested.

Conscientious people are often perceived as dull or inquisitive, but the survey found that they reported higher levels of creativity, especially at work.

Being determined to get the job done can play an important role in creative problem solving for professionals such as designers and architects.

The study participants, ages 18 to 70, were also asked to answer questions about their well-being in the daily diaries, which measured things like their meaning in life, connectedness with other people and hope for the future. .

Those with the greatest well-being also proved to be the most creative.

It may be that being creative made people happier, rather than making happy people more creative, so more research is needed.

Neurotic people may also have seen themselves as less creative than they actually were.

But the study authors say the hopeful advice for creative-minded people, and their employers, is that they will work better on a day when they feel energized and happy.