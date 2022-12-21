Torres Strait rescue: Man survived 24 hours in crocodile waters by clinging to capsized boat’s floor

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The rescue of a man clinging to a piece of floorboard 24 hours after his boat capsized in crocodile-infested waters has been called a ‘Christmas miracle’.

The 31-year-old man was island hopping on Tuesday in the Torres Strait, between the tip of Queensland and Papua New Guinea.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Moynihan, senior officer of the Thursday Island Police Department, said he was expected at Warraber Islet from Moa Island at 11 a.m. but never arrived.

His disappearance was reported to authorities at 4 p.m., prompting an air and water search.

A 31-year-old man (above) was rescued from the Torres Strait ocean after rough weather left him clinging to a piece of the bottom plate of his capsized boat for more than 24 hours

However, stormy conditions prevented helicopters from operating and visibility was poor.

The man was also not wearing a life jacket, beacon or flare that would help searchers find him in the water.

A fixed-wing aircraft and three helicopters alongside two Border Force helicopters resumed their search for the man at 5.30am on Wednesday, but rescuers had little hope that he would be found alive.

A volunteer sea rescue team from Moa Island and seven local water vehicles also participated in the operation.

“At 10:25 a.m. around Harveys Rock, the (rescue) jet located the overturned dinghy, the police vessel went to the site and they found Mr seven nautical miles (13 km) north of Thursday Island floating on a piece of timber from the dinghy,” Sergeant Moynihan told Courier Mail.

A large-scale rescue mission could not have found the man overnight, but found him around 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday after leaving for a nearby island at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (pictured, the man is lifted to a rescue helicopter)

The man’s capsized dinghy (above) was discovered by a rescue plane before the man was found floating in the ocean

The 31-year-old was brought to safety and taken to Thursday Island for treatment.

He had managed to float in the choppy waters for about 24 hours by clinging to a piece of his dingy’s ruined floorboard.

Sergeant Moynihan said the rescue was “the best possible outcome.”

“This is a Christmas miracle,” he said.

“The weather here was terrible, it was too wild for a helicopter.”

He also thanked search and rescue teams and the Australia Maritime Safety Authority and reminded people taking to the water around Torres Strait to pick up a free-to-loan safety kit before departure.