Toronto home with a TOILET in the BEDROOM goes on sale for $2 million

An eccentric home in the heart of Canada has hit the market for $1.95 million and offers guests a very bizarre feature: a toilet at the foot of the bedroom.

Spanning over 1,693 square feet, the Toronto home has captured the attention of stunned social media users for its quirky feature.

Described as a ‘unique and modern creation’ in its own right offerthe three-story custom home is one of the narrowest homes on the market and certainly makes use of every inch of space.

It has a total of three bedrooms, four bathrooms and three kitchens, but the most surprising features are the pencil-thin shape and the bizarre toilet in one of the bedrooms.

The tiny wide house is 53 feet tall and resembles a glossy black shipping container, with a distinctive tangerine door leading into the industrial house

Despite its narrow construction, the house has a shocking amount of living space and features a basement and private roof terrace for scenic views of downtown Toronto.

The list also notes that the advantage of a narrow house is that it is “exceptionally durable and low maintenance.”

But there seem to be a few quirks that come with linear living, including a bathroom that’s so small there’s not enough room for the toilet, so it’s invaded the otherwise elegant bedroom instead.

Atlanta salesperson and designer Glen Donaldson, 56, is known for his ambitious designs, often narrow constructions because he likes ‘the aesthetics’.

When a video of the property was shared on TikTok, viewers couldn’t believe their eyes and flooded the comment section with jokes about the unique home

The eccentric house offers modern touches with pops or orange colored furniture throughout.

The seller and designer, Glen Donaldson56, from Atlanta, is known for his ambitious designs that often include narrow structures because he said he likes “the aesthetics.”

And the bizarre feature of the house certainly caught the attention of many social media users.

When a video of the property is shared with TikTok by real estate agent @realtor.nero, viewers couldn’t believe their eyes and flooded the comment section with jokes about the one-of-a-kind home.

One user said, “The can you get out of my way house.”

Another said, “I’ve never laughed so hard in my life.”

“Lmao if my real estate agent says ‘I have something your family will love’ and shows me a toilet next to the bed, I’m going crazy,” another person wrote.

While other users were quick to point out the high price tag, one user said the price was outrageous for “half the house” and another added that you should be walking “single file” in the house.

Another user called it the “cheapest corridor.”