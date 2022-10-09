Toronto FC’s disappointing season ends in Philadelphia with fifth straight loss

Toronto FC’s MLS campaign ended in a dismal 4-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Union on Sunday for a fifth straight defeat, indicating that more work needs to be done on a roster that was almost completely overhauled after last season.

Daniel Gazdag scored a hat-trick and Mikael Uhre added a single for Philadelphia (19-5-10), which secured first place in the Eastern Conference with the win.

With his goal and assist in the first half, Gazdag becomes only the sixth player in league history to have at least 20 goals and 10 assists in a single season.

Union goalkeeper Andrew Blake recorded his 15th clean sheet of the season when Philadelphia defeated Toronto 18-6 (9-1 in shots on goal).

An understaffed Toronto (9-18-7) shutout for the third time in a row, finishing the season with a 293-minute goal drought. Toronto’s season ended on a whim with only one win in their last nine games (1-6-2).

TFC has conceded four goals in four of its last five games, equaling last season’s worst total of 66 goals conceded. The last win was a 2-0 decision at Charlotte on August 27.

Toronto was eliminated from the postseason game on September 17 in a 4-0 loss to Orlando City SC to finish in 13th place in the Eastern Conference regardless of Sunday’s outcome.

That is the same position as 2021 in a campaign that cost coach Chris Armas and his successor Javier Perez their jobs.

TFC has gone 15-36-17 since Greg Vanney stepped down as coach in December 2020.

Toronto got off to a terrible start on Sunday, conceding a goal to Gazdag in the fourth minute.

The Hungary international remained unmarked in the Toronto penalty area and volleyed the ball home after TFC failed to clear him.

It was the ninth goal that Toronto had to concede in the first 15 minutes of a game this season.

Ten minutes later, Argentine striker Julian Carranza hammered a shot off the crossbar, sending the Toronto defense short again.

Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg pulled Uhre out of the box in the 41st minute, but escaped the penalty when the offside flag went up.

A minute later, Gazdag found Uhre behind the TFC defence, and the Danish forward waited for defender Lukas McNaughton’s pursuit to pass him before curling the ball into the goal for his 13th of the season.

Toronto had a chance to score a goal back in first-half stoppage time, but a lunging Mark-Anthony Kaye, from a feed from Jesus Jimenez, had his shot blocked by defender Olivier Mbaizo. It was TFC’s only shot on target at halftime.

Kaye unsuccessfully appealed a penalty in the 55th minute when he tangled with defender Matt Real.

Referee Lukasz Szpala pointed to the penalty spot in the 58th minute for hands on Shane O’Neill from Toronto on a Philadelphia corner.

The defender didn’t know much about it with the ball coming from Uhre.

Gazdag made no mistake with the penalty in the 60th minute. He scored again three minutes later, cutting through the Toronto defense and beating Westberg for his 22nd of the campaign.

Hugo Mbongue, an 18-year-old homegrown attacker, made his first-team debut for Toronto in the 68th minute from the bench.

Philadelphia could have scored more had it not been for Westberg, as the TFC defense was all but crumpled in the final minutes.

Toronto missed four starters on Sunday.

Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito were both out with lower body injuries, while midfielder Jonathan Osorio was left sidelined with what he called ‘neurological dysfunction’. Fullback Richie Laryea was suspended.

With both Criscito and Laryea out, coach Bob Bradley switched to a back three.

Osorio has played just 18 minutes since a 2-1 loss at Inter Miami on August 20. The veteran Canadian has dealt with the effects of an elbow to the head during a July 13 game in Chicago.

On the bright side, Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi, who was listed as doubtful with a lower body injury, made the starting 11. Midfielder Kosi Thompson sidelined with a low back injury.

Philadelphia was without suspended star fullback Kai Wagner. Captain Alejandro Bedoya, who had missed the last two games with a hip problem, came off the bench in the 74th minute.

TFC was defeated 17-5 by losing five straights. That piece followed a 4-1-3 run that coincided with the arrival of Insigne and Bernardeschi.

The scenario on Sunday was easy for Philadelphia, which was two points ahead of CF Montreal on decision day.

A loss or draw coupled with a Montreal win would drop the Union into second place and give Montreal a first-round playoff, home field advantage through the Eastern Conference playoffs and potentially the MLS Cup if LAFC stumbles .

Montreal had the tiebreak lead with more wins. Montreal (20-9-5) won 3-1 at Inter Miami.

The Union had hoped to win the Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the team with the best record in the regular season. But a 0-0 draw in Atlanta and a 4-0 loss at Charlotte allowed Los Angeles FC to take first place in the overall standings – with the corresponding berth in the CONCACAF Champions League berth.

Philadelphia had gone 11-2-1 before the late season stumbled.

Philadelphia entered Sunday’s game as the only MLS team to be undefeated at home (11-0-5) this season after beating its opponents 45-9, including 34-4 in Subaru’s previous seven games. Park.

The 34 goals and plus-30 goal difference are the most in a run of seven home games in the league’s history.

Toronto finished 2-11-4 on the road.