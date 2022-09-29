Toronto Blue Jays fan is left furious after DROPPING Aaron Judge’s historic 61st home run ball

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night — tying a 61-year AL record — and a Toronto fan came painfully close to catching the historic ball.

Judge hit the two-run home run to tie the Blue Jays in the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves out, hoping to capture the piece of memorabilia.

But one fan in particular was visibly devastated after missing the ball, despite being in a near-perfect position to do so.

The fan in a royal blue jersey and hat came very close to catching the historic ball

And he looked distraught as the meaning of the moment dawned on him

The man, in a Blue Jays jersey and hat, put his hands on his hand after narrowly missing the ball, and threw off his glove in disgust and hit another fan on the head.

Another nearby fan, identified by The Canadian Press as a man named Frankie Lasagna, came close to catching the ball, saying he specifically bought front row tickets in hopes (literally) to capture the milestone.

“Another meter and I’d be done,” he told the publication.

“I needed a fishing net and I got it.”

Ultimately, landing the ball would have been a huge financial boon to Lasagna and the other unidentified fan, as estimates have said it could fetch north of $2 million at auction.

Judge has seven games left to break Roger Maris’ one-season AL record, and if he does, his 62nd home run will be even more valuable.

The potential record breaker is estimated to be worth more than $5 million, according to an expert.

“Perhaps some collectors believe that Bonds, McGwire and Sosa are the real home run champions. But we’re discrediting that idea for obvious reasons,” Chris Brigandi, owner of Brigandi Coins & Collectibles, told the Action Network.

“That said, we can expect Judge’s 60th to be valued at $500,000 plus, 61st at $2 million plus, 62 and a record $5 to $10 million.”

In the end, no one took advantage of Judge’s record-breaking blast as it fell to Toronto bullpen coach Matt Buschmann.

Buschmann handed the ball over to Yankees reliever Zack Britton, who held it for Judge before handing it to him later.

The coach is married to NFL commentator Sara Walsh, who humorously commented on Twitter how much money her husband had handed over.

‘Oh, cool. He just gave that back without checking if our house is still there?” she tweeted, referring to the ongoing hurricane in Florida.

“I want to announce our divorce now.”

The Yankees slugger was seen handing the ball to his mother, Patty Judge, after the game, which New York won 8-3.

Judge’s next chance to make history comes Friday at Yankee Stadium vs. the Orioles.