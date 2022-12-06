Tornado hits Marbella as ‘terrifying’ freak weather smashes the Spanish resort town

Residents and tourists in the seaside resort town were terrified.

A tornado transformed the seaside resort of Marbella yesterday into the sun-drenched Costa del Sol.

The bizarre weather phenomenon left one person injured, trees uprooted and motorcycles on the ground as it came from the sea and hit the city center.

Bar owners in the path of the windstorm watched in horror as tables and chairs began to fly through the air.

The kiosk’s owner, Marcela Romero, said: ‘It was terrifying. I saw several trees fall in a matter of seconds and I thought they were going to lift me up.

The tornado ripped through the coastal town of Marbella, Spain, leaving a trail of destruction yesterday, December 5.

“It didn’t last more than a minute, but that minute was horrible because everything moved.”

British tourist Ryan Davis, currently on a golf trip to the area with friends, added: “I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

“It started to tip over in the rain and then all of a sudden the wind came out of nowhere.

‘Things were flying through the air. I took refuge in the nearest place that was open because I was worried that something would hit me.

Cleanup was continuing this morning/yesterday morning (TUE) after the tornado scare, which occurred around 4:30 pm

The Marbella Town Hall said that it had mobilized some 100 people and 30 vehicles ‘to restore normality’.

An initial assessment of the damage from the tornado has put the number of trees affected at more than 40, with several falling on parked cars on the street. Pictured December 5

The bizarre weather phenomenon left uprooted trees, wrecked cars and motorcycles on the ground as it rolled in from the sea and hit the city center.

The tornado ripped through the Spanish resort town yesterday, with winds between 73 and 112 mph.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the Costa del Sol Hospital, just outside the city center, where a worker required medical attention after sustaining a head injury.

Jesús Riesco, director of the Malaga center for weather agency Aemet, said the tornado could have reached F1 intensity, which is classified as a moderate tornado with wind speeds between 73 and 112 mph.

He said: “It is a phenomenon that is impossible to predict,” adding: “They frequently occur in uninhabited areas or at sea and often go unnoticed.”

‘The difference this time was that it made landfall in Marbella.

A first assessment of the damage caused puts the number of affected trees at more than 40.

Several fell on cars parked on the street.

Rain is forecast for most of next week in Costa del Sol resorts such as Marbella.

The change in weather, after months of sunshine and blue skies, is being welcomed by locals and expats alike due to drought concerns.