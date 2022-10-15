Torino 0-1 Juventus: Dusan Vlahovic scores to send Juventus up to seventh
The old lady won again on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Torino in the Serie A.
Dusan Vlahovic hit back at critics with a goal in the second half that proved enough to seal the three points.
The win put Juventus in seventh place after a few tough weeks in the competition.
Full report to follow.
