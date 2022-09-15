A campaign has been launched to give the late Queen the title “Elizabeth the Faithful” because “the Great” is quite common and has been used by despots and conquerors.

Senior politicians, including Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, have called Elizabeth II the Great since she died last Thursday at the age of 96.

But Security Secretary Tom Tugendhat called her “the faithful” last week and today a former Conservative Party treasurer insisted it was the best name to use.

In a letter to the Daily Telegraph, Lord Farmer said it reflected “the fulfillment of the promise she has made as she matures to serve us all her life.”

He added: ‘On the surface she was indeed wonderful, but more than 110 monarchs have been so designated – including the Herod who ordered the slaughter of the innocent, Louis XIV (whose rule made the French Revolution almost inevitable) and Genghis Khan.

Among the monarchs known as ‘the Great’ was Catherine, the Russian Tsarina played by Helen Mirren in a 2019 miniseries

Despots, Assassins and Heroes: History’s Great Leaders Alfred (848/849 – 899) Alfred was the only British monarch ever to be called ‘the Great’ and was an Anglo-Saxon king of Wessex who fended off a Danish invasion. His reconquest of territory was continued by his successors and his grandson Aethelstan is regarded by historians as the first king of England. Genghis Khan (1162–1227) Genghis Khan, known as the Great Khan, was a Mongol ruler who started what would become the largest contiguous empire in history. At its peak, it stretched from the Far East to Eastern Europe. His campaigns and those of his sons were extremely bloody and may have resulted in 60 million deaths. Catherine (1729 – 1796) Russia’s last and longest-serving empress came to power after her husband Peter was deposed. She was born in a region of present-day Poland, which at that time was part of the Kingdom of Prussia. During her reign, Russia conquered Crimea, part of Poland and Alaska. Sher is known for her array of lovers, including men who were 40 years her junior when she was in her sixties. Herod (72 – 4/1 BCE) King of Judea infamous for his depiction in the Bible. The Gospel of Matthew says he was responsible for the massacre of the innocent, in which all male children two years or younger were killed in the Bethlehem area in a failed attempt to get rid of the baby Jesus. Modern historians do not believe that such a massacre took place. Constantine (272– 337) The first Christian Roman emperor, Constantine, is credited with strengthening and stabilizing the empire through military and economic reforms. His reign is seen as the point where the classical age ends and the Middle Ages begin. He founded Constantinople – today’s Istanbul – as the new Roman capital, which for more than 1000 years was the heart of the successor to the Byzantine Empire.

‘As the whole world agrees that she was unique, ‘the Great’ misses the point. When her subjects thoughtfully describe her—whether public, commentators, politicians, or others—they almost always use words that reflect her steadfastness, service, and devotion to duty: her loyalty.’

In his maiden speech from the backseat last Friday, former Prime Minister Johnson paid a moving personal tribute to “Elizabeth the Great.”

It was a repeat of a phrase he used at the Plantinum Jubilee in May, where he told parliamentarians: ‘To me she is already Elizabeth the Great’.

It was a nickname used by many other MPs during 18 hours of tribute that extended into the weekend in the House of Commons.

Thousands of mourners continue to join the mile-long line to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

Many have queued overnight for the chance to pass by the monarch’s coffin after it was handed over to the nation’s care on Wednesday afternoon.

At 8 a.m. Thursday morning, the line was about 2.6 miles long and extended to Borough Market.

Standing on a catafalque and draped with a royal standard, the chest is still guarded at all times by units of the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division of Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

One of the guards suddenly collapsed during the night, with nearby officials quickly coming to his rescue after he appeared to pass out.

The crowd, mostly dressed in black, was solemn and pensive as they poured into the old hall where chandeliers and spotlights illuminated the scene beneath the medieval timber roof.

As hundreds of commoners of all ages walked past the long-reigning monarch’s coffin, many wiped their eyes with tissues.

Some bowed, some bowed, and some just took a moment to look at the extraordinary scene.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip were among those who paid their respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall.

Metropolitan Police officers, volunteers and stewards manage the queue as people wait in line with colored and numbered wristbands.

On Wednesday afternoon, the King led the Royal Family in a public tribute by walking behind the Queen’s casket in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for the rigged.

Charles returned to his home in Highgrove in Gloucestershire on Wednesday evening.

He has a private day of reflection on Thursday and is not expected to attend any public events.

In the detailed planning for the aftermath of the Queen’s death – known as “London Bridge” – a day was set aside at this point for the new monarch to take some time off from public duties.

During the period, the king may pause, but it is clear that he will work in preparation for his new role and will receive all his red boxes of state papers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandringham to view floral tributes left by members of the public.