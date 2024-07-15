Tori Spelling shares heartbreaking social media post following death of Beverly Hills and 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty at 53

Tori Spelling took to social media on Sunday to share her reaction to the death of her TV co-star Shannen Doherty at age 53.

The 51-year-old actress posted a photo of herself and Shannen, who died on Saturday after years of battling breast cancer, to her roughly 1.7 million followers.

“I still have no words to express,” Spelling wrote as a caption on Instagram Stories.

“But WE knew it and that’s what matters,” he added.

The post included rows of broken red heart emojis and an explosion of gold sparkles on the top line.

Spelling and Doherty co-starred on Beverly Hills, 90210, which was created by Darren Star, 62, and executive produced by Spelling’s late father, Aaron Spelling, who died in 2006 at age 83.

Doherty played Brenda Walsh, who moved from Minnesota to Beverly Hills with her family, while Spelling played Donna Martin, who grew up in Beverly Hills as the daughter of a successful doctor and a socialite.

On Sunday, Doherty’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed her death.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of battling the disease,” Sloane told People.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by loved ones and her dog, Bowie. The family asks for privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” Sloane added.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Just two years later, the Charmed star revealed that the cancer had returned after going into remission.

Last year, she announced that her cancer had spread to her brain in an Instagram post that showed her undergoing radiation therapy.

Jennie Garth, 52, took to Instagram to share throwback photos of her 90210 co-star as she mourns his death.

The cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 is shown in September 1991 in Los Angeles with Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris and the late Luke Perry.

Doherty, pictured in February 2010 in New York City, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

The actress, who appeared at a Stand Up To Cancer event in September 2016 in Los Angeles, died on Saturday at age 53 after a long battle with cancer.

Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are seen participating in a BH90210 panel in August 2019 in Beverly Hills.

“I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long-time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known,” Garth began.

“Our connection was real and honest. We were often pitted against each other, but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship, which was built on mutual respect and admiration,” she continued in the caption.

The actress added old snaps of the couple laughing and another during a sunny day at the beach.

“She was brave, passionate, determined and so loving and generous. I will miss her and always hold her deeply in my heart and memories. My heart breaks for her family and for Bowie,” Garth concluded.

Garth played Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills, 90210 and her co-stars also mourned Doherty’s death online.

Brian Austin Green, 50, who played David Silver on the Fox show, took to Instagram Stories with an emotional message following the news of Doherty’s passing.

She wrote: ‘Shan, my sister… You loved me through it all. You were a huge part of my understanding of love. I will miss you more than I can process right now. Thank you for the gift you gave me.’

Green appeared in 292 episodes of the television drama from 1990 to 2000, while Doherty played the role of Brenda Walsh for 111 episodes of Aaron Spelling’s series from 1990 to 1994.

They would work together again in 2019 on the six-episode reboot BH90210, in which the actors played fictionalized versions of themselves.

Doherty’s Charmed co-stars also mourned her death on social media, with Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan posting tributes to the actress.