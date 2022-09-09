Tori Spelling claims one of her kids was bullied on their first day of school

Tori Spelling has had a hard time dealing with her kids being bullied at school.

She has five children with husband Dean McDermott, 55: Beau, five, Finn and Hattie, both 10, Stella, 14, and Liam, 15.

Last year, her daughter Stella was bullied and the Beverly Hills actress, 90210, spoke publicly about the incident. Now another of her children has been treated unfairly, and that was on the first day of school, the blonde beauty said People.

Difficult to deal with: Tori Spelling has had a hard time dealing with her kids who were bullied at school; seen in her reality tv show

Both children attend school in the Los Angeles area.

“My kids just went back to school and just when you think you made it through, one of my other kids was bullied on the first day of school,” Spelling said.

“I felt with the one, we just got through it and we’re really working on building her confidence again and bringing her skills to the fore.”

She has several methods of coping with the pain.

“The route I took with Stella will be different than the route I take with my other child, to get them through that situation,” she said.

The Children: She has five children with husband Dean McDermott: Beau, five, Finn and Hattie, both 10, Stella, 14, and Liam, 15

Now she tries to talk to her children about bullying more often so that she can deal with the problems sooner rather than later.

“We are now communicating on a different level with our children of this generation. We find out much sooner what they like, what their interests are and we don’t push that away anymore,” says Spelling.

Dealing with the bullying is exhausting for Tori.

“As a person who internally wants everyone to get along, I had to step outside my comfort zone,” she told the site.

And sometimes adults take potshots on her kids too.

She comes from a Hollywood family: with her mother Candy Spelling in 2015. Her father was Aaron Spelling who produced Beverly Hills, 90210, Charlie’s Angels and Dynasty.

“Our children have a lot to deal with,” she said.

Sometimes the problem is the teachers.

“They deal with personal bullying by their peers, but then they deal with social bullying by adults, even other parents,” she added.

That’s where she draws the line.

“And I’ll say it, any day of the week, I’ll get up and say something,” Spelling said.

The crew: Tiffani Amber Thiesen, Vanessa Marcel, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Joe E. Tata, Vincent Young, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Luke Perry on Beverly Hills, 90210

“It’s hard because we’ve been taught that professionals, or for children, adults, are experts in their field. They know better.’

And she had to learn to speak.

“It took a lot of work on myself to say that that teacher, that principal, that person, that doctor, who told me this had to be the case, wouldn’t always be right, and then communicate that to my kids.

“You have to trust yourself as a parent because you become the greatest advocate of your children,” she added.

“And that’s why I teach my children. I’m here for them now, but I want to teach them to be their own best lawyer when they grow up.”