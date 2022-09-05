Tori Spelling and mother Candy Spelling pictured for the first time together in FIVE YEARS

Tori Spelling and her mother Candy Spelling were the epitome of a happy family as they were photographed together for the first time in years after mending their broken relationship.

The reality star, 49, was spotted in Malibu this past weekend during a beach day with her mother, husband Dean McDermott, and Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg and his friend Andrew Beyer.

Candy, who is reportedly worth more than $600 million, reportedly became estranged from her daughter after the death of Tori’s father Aaron Spelling in 2006.

After Aaron died, it was revealed that most of his estimated $500 million fortune would go to his widow.

Tori, whose struggle with finances has been making headlines for years, received just $800,000 under her father’s will.

Additionally, Candy was critical of her daughter in an open letter she published in 2009, and the duo had a few things to say about each other in their respective memoirs.

But all that seemed like water under the bridge as the duo enjoyed the sun with friends and family.

Tori, dressed in a beige lace bikini top and black high-waisted pants, sauntered beside her mother, holding Dean’s hands. The former 90210 star was even elated for the beach day with a bright red lipstick on her pout and a shade of blush.

Candy looked classy in a plaid mumu, fedora, and shades that protected her eyesight. She also looked good with a baby pink manicure.

Finally, the group set up camp in their easy chairs along the coast.

Tori watched the loving daughter every inch as she talked to her mother, who was leaning back on an armchair with a juice in hand.

Dean beamed with joy as he watched the interaction unfold with his child on his lap.

Candy smiled as she enjoyed a girly chat with her daughter.

The outing makes the feud between the duo seem like a distant memory. Aside from social media snaps, the last time Candy and Tori appear to have been photographed together was five years ago in 2017.

In an interview with the New York Times in 2014, Candy seemed to suggest that the reason Tori only received $800K from her father was due to her tendency to overspend.

“She would close a store and drop $50,000 to $60,000,” Candy said. ‘I’ve never done anything like that. She just went crazy.’

In 2009, Tori tried to downplay the feud in an interview with People after Candy claimed she had no contact with her daughter.

“It’s not like we’re not talking, we just haven’t talked,” Tori said.

‘I love my mother. I have always loved her [and] no doubt she loves me. There is no feud. We just never mowed.’

“I didn’t cut her off in any way. She is welcome to make an effort if she wants to be present in their lives,” Tori concluded. ‘She knows how to reach me, she knows where we live. If she wanted to see her grandchildren, she should really do her best to contact them.”

Addressing the feud on Oprah Where are they now? in 2014, Candy said, “I call it the ‘infamous feud between Tori and Mommy,'” she explained. “A lot of it has been blown out of proportion.”

“A lot of it was, ‘Oh, poor Tori,'” she said. “It was played that way, I must say, in an unfair way. Nobody really looked at the facts,” she said, adding that it was difficult to read what was being published about her in the press.

However, she said their relationship eventually improved.

“It’s much better now,” Candy explained. “We just had to push it aside and say, ‘Okay, let’s just move on.’ [We’re] enjoying each other for the first time, sometimes as friends.’

In 2019, Tori revealed that they had reconciled their relationship.

“It’s good, very good now,” Tori continued Watch live what’s happening.

Earlier this year, Candy Tori gave a shout-out when she posted a photo in honor of Mother’s Day.

#ThrowbackThursday to Mother’s Day and being with Tori, my dear grandchildren and wonderful friends! #mothersday2022 #familyandfriends #grandkidssareawesome #lovemydaughter #grandkidsarethebest #smilesformiles #lovemyfamily #familyphoto #grandchildren,” she captioned the post.

