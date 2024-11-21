Tori Spelling, 51, shares sexy bikini magazine cover from 24 years ago when she was on Beverly Hills, 90210

Tori Spelling uploaded a sexy bikini cover to Instagram on Thursday while posing for Stuff magazine 24 years earlier.

The television personality, 51, who recently moved into a $12,000-a-month home in Calabasas after living in a mobile home for a year, reflected on the previous cover story and gushed about how it had been a moment at which she took his “trust.”

In the image, the star flaunted her toned figure wearing a bright dark pink bikini top and matching bottoms.

Her usual blonde locks were a natural brunette color and fell effortlessly past her shoulders.

Spelling opted for minimal accessories to allow the statement swimsuit to be the main focal point, and added a ‘Stuff’ necklace for a statement touch.

Tori wrote in the caption for her 1.8 million followers: ‘October 2000 for Stuff Magazine!’.

Tori Spelling, 51, uploaded a sexy bikini cover to Instagram on Thursday while posing for Stuff magazine 24 years earlier; seen in October in Beverly Hills

In the image, the star flaunted her toned figure wearing a bright dark pink bikini top and matching bottoms.

“It was about me proving that a good girl, aka Donna Martin, could still be a character based on faith, family, kindness, morals, strength and mindfulness, while still being owner of her attractiveness and sexuality.

The mother of five was referring to the character she played on the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210, which she starred in for a total of 10 seasons.

Spelling continued for her fans: “I embraced my own style and also showed a different side of Tori.”

“It was very liberating to step out of how others saw me and into my own confidence,” he concluded.

Tori previously spoke about how she found her self-confidence in the past and discussed the topic during an interview with MY! News in 2022.

“I definitely didn’t find my groove with my self-confidence until probably my 30s, but I have to admit, I would say that this past year I feel more confident than I ever have in my entire life.”

She explained that it was a “game changer” because she felt she looked “better than she did when she was in her 30s and 20s.”

The reality star then added, “It’s definitely important to me.” For my children, especially… my daughters.’

“It was very liberating to get out of how others saw me and enter into my own confidence,” he concluded; seen in 2023 at Universal City

The media personality is mother of five children: Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, seven, whom she shares with her ex-husband Dean McDermott.

“I’m raising two strong women who have dealt with bullying in the past,” the star also stated.

‘It’s like they’re right with their self-confidence game. I tell my girls since they were born how beautiful they are, not only physically but inside. I tell him this all the time.

The actress has also been open about undergoing surgical procedures before and during an episode of her. Spelling Mistakes Podcast In June, she revealed that she wanted a third breast augmentation.

As part of one segment, the star read comments from fans, one of whom asked if she had gotten her “boobs done in a van by the river,” in reference to a Saturday Night Live skit.

‘My tits? What version of them? I just made them again, guys,’ he told his listeners. ‘I know! I think these (breasts) aren’t the ones either, damn it. The third time will be the charm.

She then remembered that she got her first breast augmentation in a mall when she was 19 years old.

In early April of this year, Tori admitted to taking diabetes medications Ozempic and Mounjaro to help her lose weight after welcoming her fifth child.

The media personality is mother of five children: Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, seven, whom she shares with her ex-husband Dean McDermott.

On his misSpelling podcast, Spelling revealed: “I made Mounjaro and now everyone admits it.” I tried Ozempic and it didn’t work for me.’

‘It’s a different time, so I’m not ashamed to say it. I couldn’t lose the baby weight.’

She further explained, “I was lucky that with four of my babies I lost the baby weight.”

In July, Tori also got a closer look at her fans while undergoing a veneer procedure, which also helped her regain her confidence.

Her latest Instagram post comes after she moved into a home in Calabasas for $12,000 a month, a year after living in a trailer park with her five children after her marriage split to Dean McDermott.

The 90210 star, who grew up in the $85 million Spelling mansion in Holmby Hills, moved into a five-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion with a pool.

The stunning home is a stark contrast to the RV park in Ventura County where the star and her brood stayed last year amid their financial woes.

Tori and her children were photographed leaving a $100-a-night motel in Los Angeles the previous month, which she attributed to a “mold problem” in her family’s marital home.

In early April of this year, Tori admitted to taking the diabetes medications Ozempic and Mounjaro to help her lose weight after welcoming her fifth child.

Her latest Instagram post comes after she moved into a home in Calabasas for $12,000 a month, a year after living in a trailer park with her five children after her marriage split to Dean McDermott; seen in 2023 in Los Angeles

The Hollywood star had spoken openly about the mold before moving into the motel, revealing to her Instagram followers that the family had been continually sick because of it.

A source said at the time: “Tori and Dean are doing great and her staying in a hotel with her kids has nothing to do with a split.”

On June 16, 2023, Tori’s ex-husband Dean revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that he was separating from Tori after 18 years.

She later filed for divorce from the Chopped Canada host on March 29, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. The date of separation was listed as June 17, 2023.