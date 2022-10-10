Tori Spelling, 49, proves she is closer than ever with her brother Randy

Tori Spelling gets along very well with her brother Randy Spelling these days.

Last month, she shared a photo with him and her mom Candy as they all went out to dinner for the first time in 20 years.

And on Sunday, the 49-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 veteran shared a photo of Randy posing with her and her kids while wishing him a happy birthday while saying she loved him.

Randy turned 44 on Sunday.

Tori’s signature was warm and friendly.

“Little Brother’s Birthday…Happy Birthday to my incredibly beautiful kind funny and brilliant brother @randyspelling,” she wrote.

‘I love you so much! Dear Human, Father, Husband, Life Coach, Friend and Uncle! I love your blond pea.’

She was seen earlier this month with her arm around her mother Candy and her brother Randy. It was their first dinner together in 20 years.

And on Thursday the blond beauty told ET that she decided to let go of old resentments because “life is too short.”

“It’s so important and I feel like life is too short and we forget that,” Spelling said.

“I think because life goes on and you say to yourself, ‘I have to make plans with this person, I have to make an effort’, and then you don’t do it because your life goes on.

“And it’s important now to really take that time and I think I’m finally starting to get that.”

She also said that many people didn’t know that the family didn’t spend a lot of time together: “A lot of people said, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t know the three of you weren’t together. This is like reunion.”

“I was like, ‘Oh no, did I word it wrong?’ I meant the three of us haven’t eaten in 20 years because it was always with our families,” Love at First Lie: Who’s a Couple and Who’s a Con? told ET host Rachel Smith.

‘My brother is married and has two children, I have five children. So it’s always family things. But just the three of us, grown up time,’ she commented.

‘It was so special. It was my mom’s birthday and my brother lives in Portland, and he hasn’t come to LA since pre-COVID. He didn’t fly, so he surprised her. She had no idea he was coming.’

The image was sweet.

The reality TV diva and cookbook author noted in her caption that it’s been 20 years since the three dined together.

The reason was the birthday of her mother Candy.

“This was a special moment in time. I don’t think the three of us have dined out together in 20 years,” wrote the blonde beauty wearing a black dress while holding a black Hermes bag.

‘All to celebrate our mama! Congratulations @candyspelling!!!! @randyspelling and I love you so much!

‘What an iconic woman! Loved mom and grandma! I can’t wait to keep celebrating your birthday with you!’

Randy added: ‘What a great night and a great moment!! Happy Birthday Mom @candyspelling we love you! ️’

New gig: Spelling was seen in NYC on Thursday as she promoted her new hosting gig on Love At First Lie

Many years after her father Randy Spelling – the man behind Love Boat and Charlie’s Angels – died leaving a fortune to Candy, Tori has talked about her family.

But it seems like things have been patched up.

A second message showed Tori with her arms on her mother’s shoulders while at The Beverly Hills Hotel while a pile of gold-wrapped gifts stood in the background.

“I loved celebrating this goddess tonight. One thing I’ve learned recently… life is short. So, keep those you hold dear as close to you as possible. I love you with all my heart mom. Happy Birthday @candyspelling,” Tori wrote in her caption.

Kathy Hilton said, “Happy Birthday @candyspelling Yes so true Tori. You are lucky to have a special mama who loves you. I love this picture❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.’

Tori has been in the news lately for having a rough time with her husband Dean McDermott.

Together they have five children: daughters Stella, 13, and Hattie, 10, and sons Liam, 14, Finn, nine, and Beau, four.