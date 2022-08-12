Topshop founder Sir Ralph Halpern dies at 83

He said that ‘retail is show business’ and with his penchant for gold Rolex watches and a very juicy private life making the pages of the tabloids, Topshop founder Sir Ralph Halpern certainly lived up to his own motto.

The Topshop founder, who died this week at the age of 83, began his career as an intern at Selfridges, earning £5 a week. He founded the women’s fashion chain and became head of the Burton group in 1980 after firing his boss.

As head of the Burton Group, he took the brand from a single concession in a Croydon store to a huge high street brand, adding brands such as Dorothy Perkins and Debenhams.

But his rather colorful private life threatened to distract from his business achievements when a model sold the story of their 10-year affair to News Of The World in the 1990s, expounding on his prowess as a lover and earning him the nickname “Randy Ralph.” and Halpern five times a night.

She also claimed she had rubbed anti-baldness cream on his head during their assignments, which began when she was 19 years old, leading to ridicule in the press, where he was referred to as a “flashy man” who “could.” don’t keep his pants on.”

Sir Ralph Halpern, who founded Topshop and was knighted by Margaret Thatcher for his services to retail, has died aged 83 (pictured with wife Joan Halpern in 1987)

Halpern’s marriage derailed after 19-year-old model Fiona Wright revealed their affair to the News of the World

Halpern joined the Burton Group in 1961, when it made men’s suits, and rose to become chief executive.

Halpern was born in London in October 1938 to Jewish parents Bernard and Olga after they fled Austria after the Nazis came to power.

But their son would follow in the footsteps of the fashion designer’s mother and the retailer’s father, as he began a career in fashion himself.

After working for his father for a few years before joining Selfridges, Halpern joined The Burton Group in 1961. At the time, it was known for making men’s suits.

However, in 1968 Halpern founded Topshop as a high street concession, which would later cement its place in the company.

After two years of great success, the first Topshop store opened in Croydon, South London. And as the success grew, so did Halpern’s.

Although he had made a name for himself in the company, it was a subterfuge that landed him the top job in 1978.

While serving as deputy director of the Burton Group, Halpern recorded a conversation with his then-boss, Cyril Spencer, who said he intended to buy the company.

Halpern expanded the Burton Group with Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Harvey Nichols, Evans, Racing Green and Debenhams

Halpern was known to come to the gym at 6 a.m. every day for a cardio and weight workout before eating a passion fruit and granola breakfast.

Halpern married his wife Lady (Joan) Halpern in 1967 and the couple had a daughter Jenny (left)

When Halpern played the recording for the board, Spencer was promptly shown the door, leaving the director position open to himself.

After reaching the top, Halpern expanded the company with Dorothy Perkins, Debenhams, Principles, Racing Green and Evans.

The friendly boss of the fashion empire became known for his love of Rolex gold watches and jeweled cufflinks, and used an Aston Martin as his company car.

He arrived at Oxford Circus every morning at 6am for a pre-work gym session.

After a 6km treadmill run and weight training, he donned his Burton suit and settled in his office suite, decorated with healing crystals, for a breakfast of passion fruit and granola.

Meanwhile, in his family life, Halpern’s busy business life caused his marriage to Joan, whom he married in 1967, to be strained. The couple, who shared a daughter Jenny, spent less and less time together.

Halpern’s marriage and reputation were shaken when Fiona Wright sold a kiss-and-tell story to News of the World in 1987.

After nearly a decade at the top, Halpern’s marriage was further rocked by a kiss-and-tell story from model Fiona Wright, who claimed they’d been having an affair since she was 19 years old.

As the sordid details of the affair spread over three pages, Wright recounted how she had rubbed Halpern’s head against baldness.

She also revealed intimate details about their sex lives, claiming they frolic “five times a night.”

After the story came out, Halpern admitted to flirting with the model, but did not confirm any of the details Wright had shared.

Though he dismissed the affair as something that happened “10 times,” the public and Fleet Street were scathing in their downfall of Halpern.

He became the subject of several satirical cartoons and was described by The Sunday Times as a ‘flashy’ man who ‘couldn’t keep his pants on’.

Halpern and his wife were driven further apart by the affair and eventually broke up, but stayed amicably.

Despite the public reaction, Halpern initially retained the support of Burton Group shareholders, whom he drank and dined.

With a mantra that “retail is show business,” he was known for taking busloads of investors on tours of the Burton Group’s flagship stores, ending with tea at Harvey Nichols.

Despite decades of success and dedication to the Burton Group, Halpern was promptly ousted by shareholders in 1990 after a failed real estate venture.

Ralph Halpern at his daughter Jenny’s wedding to Ryan Prince with his second wife Laura Blume (right) and their young son Samuel

In 1997, the Burton Group removed Debenhams from its portfolio and renamed the company Arcadia, removing much of Halpern’s stamp on the company.

In 1999, Halpern and Lady Halpern finalized their divorce when the shop owner lived with his former secretary Laura Blume.

The couple had a son, Samuel, in 2000 and married in 2003.

Halpern’s daughter Jenny, who now runs a PR firm, married her husband Ryan Prince the same year and the fashion mogul was pictured with his second wife and young son laughing with the newlyweds.

A few years after they tied the knot, Halpern and Laura Blume moved to Miami before finally getting a divorce in 2007.

Samuel, who is now about 22 years old, is attending college in Florida.

Sir Ralph Halpern died of natural causes on August 10, 2022 at the age of 83.