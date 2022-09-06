Topless Bella Hadid joins leggy Kendall Jenner in W Magazine’s star-studded 50th Anniversary issue

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have pulled out all the stops for W Magazines 50th anniversary, along with 15 other fashion icons for a whole host of glamorous covers.

The models belonged to stars including Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Karlie Kloss. They wore looks that documented their history in the industry while reflecting how their time as a model has changed over the years.

Bella, 25, showed off one of her most racist looks to date by posing topless in a sparkly Burberry nude bodysuit, while Kendall, 26, wowed in a sexy black bralet and sheer lace robe.

Echoing some of fashion’s most iconic styles, Bella donned an 80s-inspired pale pink tutu skirt and black leather blazer, accessory with an oversized hat as she posed for the magazine’s stunning shoot.

Teaming her sassy sheer bodysuit adorned with Burberry branding, Bella slipped into a dramatic canary yellow faux fur jacket and matching hat for another stunning image as part of the magazine’s half-century celebration.

For the wrap, Bella also spruced it up in a deep black blazer with a matching fur stole, with her raven locks styled straight with dramatic blunt bangs, and pillar box red leggings with matching fishnet tights.

For the anniversary issue of the magazine, Bella shared how she overcame her doubts to become a modeling success after struggling with imposter syndrome.

She said, “Modelling has always been in my stars, and I had to accept that. My mother grew up modeling and my sister is of course incredibly successful and good at her job.

“Ultimately, I think we all have this work ethic of wanting to be the best at whatever we do, and I knew if I got out, I could succeed in this business.

“It took a long time before I didn’t have impostor syndrome. To be honest, it’s only been the past year that I’ve had confidence in my profession. Now I know what I want to do, who I want to work with and what I like and don’t like.’

Meanwhile, Kendall brought out a burlesque beauty by donning a deep black bralet with a matching floor-length lace robe, fittingly donned a tiny Chanel clutch and donning a leafy cream headpiece.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary special issue, W Magazine teamed up with Bergdorf Goodman to showcase all 17 covers and vintage covers from previous years in three custom window displays.

The shop windows can be seen from September 7 to 19 during New York Fashion Week.

To further commemorate the magazine’s influential history, they are releasing the book 50 Years/50 Stories by editor-in-chief Sara Moonves this fall.

The book is the definitive collection of W’s most iconic and groundbreaking photographic stories, published in the magazine’s fifty-year history.