Topless beaches are APPROVED on Nantucket, topping the $300 fine for women

Nantucket Attorney General Maura Healey approved the law Tuesday after residents voted “yes” to the measure in May to promote gender equality.

Topless beaches have now been passed on Nantucket, repealing a law that previously fined women $300 with a penalty of up to three years in prison for failing to cover up.

The decision came after months of gender equality debates over the proposed law, which was introduced by Dorothy Stover, a 40-year-old resident. She celebrated the victory with a topless photo on a Nantucket beach.

The decision came after months of gender equality debates over the proposed law, which was introduced by Dorothy Stover, a 40-year-old resident. She celebrated the victory with a topless photo on a Nantucket beach.

“Ultimate freedom has passed,” Stover wrote in a celebratory Instagram post on Tuesday. ‘When I submitted this article a year ago, it was because I realized that something was not right with the current law.

‘How can it result in arrest, a $300 fine and the possibility of being placed on the sex offender list for being topless on a beach for a female body?’

Nantucket officials approved a measure allowing women to go topless on all city beaches. Pictured: A Nantucket beach

Nantucket Island is about 30 miles from Cape Cod.

Dorothy Stover, 40, was behind the proposed gender equality law

Stover said she has spoken with residents about the law, including those who once opposed the idea but changed their minds after hearing from those in favor.

‘For a year the islanders have been educating each other on why this change is important. I have received feedback from countless women and families, sharing how this law change would support them,” she wrote.

‘Then last May as a community we voted yes to maximum freedom on the island’s beaches for all genders. Some people told me that when they walked into the town meeting, they were going to vote 100% ‘no’, but after hearing the story and hearing the arguments for maximum freedom, they changed their vote.’

“It’s not about making progress, it’s about correcting a mistake,” he continued. “Less than 100 years ago, men couldn’t go topless on beaches and they fought to change this.”

Stover previously argued while trying to pass the law that being topless was not the same as being naked.

“To be topless is not to be naked,” he said in May. ‘This ordinance would not convert beaches into nude beaches. This firm would allow tops to be optional for anyone who chooses to be topless.’

The decision appeared to be a contentious issue as the law referred to in article 71 says that those who feel uncomfortable being on a beach topless will be prohibited from accessing them.

“Citizens opposing the ordinance raise the contention that the ordinance improperly interferes with City residents’ and visitors’ access to City beaches,” the law says.

“It is suggested that those people who do not feel comfortable sharing a beach with topless women will now not have access to the beach.”

Despite the opposition to the law, officials, including Healey, found no conflict in passing the law. Section 71 removed the right to fine or arrest women for removing their tops on Nantucket beaches.

“We pass the vote of the people allowing anyone to go topless on any public or private beach on Nantucket because we do not perceive any conflict between the vote and the Constitution or Commonwealth laws,” the legal documents read.

‘The Town has the authority to choose what activities to allow on Town beaches, and we must pass any ordinance that reflects that choice unless the ordinance clearly conflicts with the Constitution or the laws of the Commonwealth, which it does not. Article 71 no.’

Healey won the state gubernatorial election in November and will take office next month.