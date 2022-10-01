Topher Grace from That ’70s Show and wife Ashley Hinshaw are expecting baby number three

Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw are expecting a third addition to their growing family.

The talented actor, 44, revealed the big news during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, expressing his excitement.

The star tied the knot with his wife, 33, in 2016 and the happy couple already share two children, five-year-old daughter Mabel and another child who was welcomed into the world in 2020.

Big announcement: Topher Grace, 44, revealed he’s expecting baby number three with wife, Ashley Hinshaw, on The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Interstellar actor weighed in on adding baby number three to his family during an interview with Kelly Clarkson.

“We’re excited,” he gushed, giving his wife a special shout. “I’ll take this moment on national television to say how beautiful and wonderful she is.”

Topher then humorously explained the reactions he’s received since the big announcement that he would be welcoming baby number three and being “outnumbered.”

“Everyone says at the first baby, they say, ‘Oh, congratulations!’ Then the second baby, they say, “Congratulations.” Then, with the third baby, there’s a question mark at the end. They are like ‘Congratulations?’

Happy couple: The two lovebirds got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot a year later in 2016; the two together in the picture in 2020

Adorable: At the beginning of his interview, the talented actor shouted out to his wife, ‘how beautiful and amazing she is’

Topher and Ashley first started dating in 2014 and got engaged the following year. The two lovebirds officially tied the knot during a romantic wedding ceremony in 2016.

Ashley is also an actress and is known for her role in the 2012 film About Cherry and starred in the HBO series True Blood.

Their daughter Mabel was born in 2017 and the couple announced that they were welcoming their second child in 2020. The name of baby number two has not yet been announced.

Last year during an interview with People, Topher revealed that their second child had arrived.

“We had a child during quarantine,” explains the Home Economics actor. “It was a lot of diapers then.”

Growing family: Topher and Ashley share daughter, Mabel, and another child welcomed into the world in 2020

‘Outnumbered’: Although Topher and Ashley will humorously be outnumbered by having three children, the Interstellar actor said: ‘We’re excited’

During the interview with People, Topher added that while filming That ’70s Show in the past, he had to hold a baby and was “so afraid I would get hurt or hurt the baby.”

‘Now I’m much better. My wife would tell you I’m not as good as I could be, but I’m better at calming these kids!’ added the talented star.

When he’s not at home spending time with his family, Topher is on the set of his latest ABC hit series called Home Economics.

The show’s premise reads: “Three adult siblings live at vastly different levels of financial security from each other,” according to IMDB.

Talented duo: Ashley, Topher’s wife, is also an actress and has starred in numerous projects such as the HBO series True Blood; seen the two in 2019

Successful: The actor has been working on another hit series on ABC called Home Economics and he said, ‘It’s such a fun show’

on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Topher discussed the topic of income inequality portrayed in the series.

“It’s amazing to me that there aren’t that many shows left when it’s so important to all of us,” he said.

“These writers are so good on this show, and it’s so inventive, and a serious situation done with a lot of humor. I just love it. I like being with the cast. It’s such a fun show.’

Earlier this year, in April, Topher was also cast for a special guest role on the That ’70s Show spin-off called That ’90s Show.