Top writers console snubbed novelist after just TWO people turn up for her book-signing

It is the stuff of nightmares for any author.

But when a debut novelist was left distraught after only two people turned up for her book signing, she at least had one solace: kind words from a host of famous writers, including Neil Gaiman and Margaret Atwood.

The American writer Chelsea Banning said she felt “embarrassed” by the low attendance at the signing of her first book, Of Crowns and Legends.

She tweeted about the event, saying her feelings were even more hurt because an online ad found 37 people responded by “going” to the event. A little upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed.’

But she was comforted by best-selling authors sharing stories from their own firms with little attendance.

Gaiman, who wrote The Sandman, tweeted: ‘Me and Terry Pratchett did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that no one came to.

‘So you’re two above us.’ And the creator of The Handmaid’s Tale, Miss Atwood, wrote: ‘Join the club. I did a signing that no one came to, except for a guy who wanted to buy some duct tape and thought I was the help.

Noughts and Crosses author Malorie Blackman posted: ‘We’ve all been there. I once gave a talk in a library and five people showed up, including a mother who planted her two preschool-age children in front of me and then strategically “withdrawn” to have some peace for a while.

Ms. Banning, pictured, is currently ranked 3,218 on Amazon’s best-seller list for her novel Of Crowns and Legends.

One Day author David Nicholls said “bookstore staff posed as customers” at one of his poorly attended signings, while “an old man who had come out of the rain” was the only attendee at the Joanne Harris book signing, Chocolat. , at an event in Glasgow.

Currently sitting at number 3,218 on Amazon’s bestseller list, Of Crowns and Legends follows the lives of Anwil and Ariadne Pendragon, the fictional twins of King Arthur.

Miss Banning, who was disappointed at the event in Ohio on Saturday, took 15 years to write and is the first in a trilogy.

It comes as the future of writing as a mainstream profession is reported to be under threat in the UK following a slump in earnings over the past 16 years, according to research.

Adjusted for inflation. The income of freelance writers who spend more than 50 per cent of their working time writing has fallen from £17,608 in 2006 to £7,000 in 2022, according to the study.

In the same 2006 survey, 40% of authors earned all of their income from writing, up from 19% in 2022.