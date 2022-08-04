Top U.S. child health body under fire for ‘drugs first’ care for trans-identifying youth

America’s top authority on child health has come under fire for overusing puberty blockers and hormones in transgender youth, and for stifling debate over whether a non-drug therapy approach is better.

Critics say the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is blocking attempts to revise its influential policy on “gender affirmative care” for teens who identify as transgender at its leadership meeting, which begins Thursday in Chicago.

The AAP says its guidelines — to fortify the gender a young person chooses, including through gender-confirming drugs, hormones, and ultimately surgery — are evidence-based, widely supported, and offer the best opportunities for a suicide-prone group. .

The advice from the academy guides the work of some 67,000 AAP-affiliated childcare specialists and the gender-affirming policy from the administration of President Joe Biden.

Clinicians told DailyMail.com that AAP policies pushed trans-identifying teens toward life-altering drug cocktails and wasted an opportunity to overhaul the approach.

“There are other ways to treat gender dysphoria, and AAP seems to ignore these other approaches,” said Stella O’Malley, a psychotherapist and member of Genspect, a global coalition of clinicians and parents.

The AAP’s policy of doubling down on a child’s selected sex, rather than focusing on psychological issues they may face, too often causes them to be “speeded up” toward the “nuclear option” of drugs and hormones, O’Malley said.

Gender transitions place a “heavy medical burden on the body,” leading to everything from infertility to anorgasmia and osteoporosis, she added. Many who later undergo treatment wished that “they had gone for a gentler approach.”

Chloe Cole says her short-lived transition to a boy, Leo, was a mistake, and years of treatment from age 13 and subsequent reversal took a huge toll on her body

dr. Erica Anderson, a trans-California clinical psychologist who has helped hundreds of teens transition, follows a “qualified” version of affirming young people, but says the AAP isn’t keeping up with a rapidly changing landscape.

Millions of American school-age children have been locked in their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic, bombarded by online influencers telling them that typical adolescent body image fears are a sign of being trans, she said.

“This is compelling for impressionable, insecure young people looking for answers,” said Dr. Anderson. The AAP approach struggles to distinguish between ‘gender questioning youth and persistent transgender youth’.

Author, dr. Erica Anderson is a clinical psychologist with 30 years experience

Five pediatricians gave a solution calling for a “rigorous systematic review” of the AAP’s 2018 gender affirmation policy, warning of a growing number of menopausal people who regret their treatment and seek a turnaround.

The article describes increasing numbers of clinicians and parents of transidentifying youth who now express “deep concern about the use of medical and surgical interventions without adequate exploratory psychotherapy.”

Like policy reconsiderations in Britain, Finland and other European countries, the review should address the “safety, efficacy and risks of childhood social transition, puberty blockers, sex hormones and surgery,” it says.

The resolution can be voted on at the leadership meeting, but a recent AAP procedural rule means it won’t be debated. Critics say the academy is stifling discussion on an important topic.

The Chicago meeting comes after the UK health service decided to close the country’s only gender identity clinic for children, following a scathing review and a slew of allegations by former staff and patients about rushing young people for treatment.

A major Swedish clinic last year stopped administering puberty blockers and hormones to children, and Finland’s health chiefs decided that psychotherapy, not drugs and hormones, should be the first-line treatment for gender dysphoric young people.

While transgender issues in Britain have caused political divisions, they have taken on special significance in the US and often feature in savage “culture war” feuds between liberals and conservatives.

Republicans passed several bills this year targeting transgender youth, including measures to halt classroom debates about gender identity, restrict participation in sports and block access to drugs for the transition.

Laws in Arizona, Texas and Alabama are designed to prevent doctors from performing gender reassignment surgery or to prevent parents from providing gender-affirming care for their transgender children. Some face legal challenges.

Polls show that Americans are divided but adhere to traditional gender norms.

A Pew Research Center opinion poll in May, most Americans — 60 percent — said sex was determined at birth, rather than by a person’s choice, while 46 percent preferred laws against providing medical care to children before menopause .

An NPR/Ipsos questionnaire the following month, it was found that 31 percent of respondents supported state laws that prevent transgender youth from undergoing medical transitions, while 47 percent opposed it.

The spotlight fell on the trans-identification of Sunny Bryant, 8, earlier this year when Texas lawmakers declared illegal the hormone treatments she planned to take upon reaching adolescence.

American parents often support a child’s decision to switch, but many others describe being shocked at how quickly doctors are pushing them onto puberty blockers, saying that the youth may just need time to make emotional adjustments.

California teen Chloe Cole told a medical panel last month how she was encouraged to take puberty blockers as a 13-year-old and later had surgery that damaged her body “irreversibly and painfully” when she transitioned to Leo, a boy.

In her testimony, she warned of the dangers of online LGBTQ+ activism, unreliable therapists and a medical process and its reversal that makes it unlikely that she will be able to have children and not breastfeed.

Aaron Kimberly, a mental health nurse who transitioned medically in 2006, rejects the AAP’s “medicalization” of youth transidentification and says the academy has fallen victim to America’s polarized politics and urgently needs a policy overhaul.

“The responsibility of our clinical governing bodies is not to participate in a culture or political war,” Kimberly, also a director of the Gender Dysphoria Alliance, told DailyMail.com.

‘It should provide us with evidence-based information and evidence-based clinical practices.’

The AAP said in an email that there was “strong consensus” for its “gender affirmative care” model, which is also supported by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, the American Psychological Association and other agencies.

The academy’s treatment for transidentifying teens includes “repeated psychological and medical evaluation,” the parents, and “does not necessarily lead to hormone therapy or surgery,” the academy said.

“Robust evidence shows that access to gender-affirming care reduces the risk of suicidal thoughts, improves mental health, and improves the overall health and well-being of transgender and gender-diverse youth,” the AAP said.